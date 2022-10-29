Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 8 matchup

A pair of two-win teams collide in a Week 8 matchup when Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) travel to New Orleans to face Alvin Kamara's Saints (2-5).

Can Jacobs, who ran for nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns in a Week 7 victory, keep up his pace against a leaky Saints defense? Or can Kamara and Co. find some magic at home and come up with a win over the Raiders? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Raiders vs. Saints Week 8 game:

Raiders at Saints odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Raiders (-1.5)

Moneyline: Raiders (-125); Saints (+105)

Over/under: 49.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Saints 25, Raiders 23

I’m looking at this as a buy-low candidate, with some caveats. The Saints have had key players — Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, Jarvis Landry chief among them — sidelined. New Orleans could be getting some of them back. If they do, I think they actually are a decent play on the moneyline against an inconsistent Raiders squad.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams

Safid Deen: Raiders 30, Saints 28

The Raiders are a puzzling 2-5 team with Josh Jacobs playing like one of the best running backs in the NFL and Davante Adams also playing well. They go on the road and beat the Saints, whose QB situation with Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston brings uneasiness to The Big Easy.

Lance Pugmire: Raiders 28, Saints 24

Expect a shootout in a game that oddsmakers have set the total at 49.5. Jameis Winston has a strong rookie target in Chris Olave, and New Orleans’ sliding defense goes from being handled by DeAndre Hopkins to the task of Davante Adams.

Jarrett Bell: Saints 24, Raiders 21

Nate Davis: Saints 25, Raiders 23

Tyler Dragon: Raiders 30, Saints 20

