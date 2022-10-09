Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Riding high after a decisive Week 4 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs return home to face Derek Carr's Las Vegas Raiders in a pivotal AFC West bout.

The Raiders (1-3) picked up their first win in Week 4 and will look to keep it going, but they face a tough test in Andy Reid's red-hot Chiefs offense. Kansas City, meanwhile, is looking for its fourth win of the season to firmly plant itself as the favorite in the division. The game is scheduled to kick off Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Raiders vs. Chiefs Week 5 game:

Raiders at Chiefs odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Chiefs 32, Raiders 23

Las Vegas has played better than its record indicates, but the Chiefs are playing at an offensive pace that mirrors their Super Bowl season. The playcalling is inventive, Patrick Mahomes is in a rhythm, and they have a running game. With this one in Arrowhead, it’s hard to see the Raiders winning. I think it’s hard to see them covering.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs in for a touchdown against the Raiders.

Safid Deen: Chiefs 35, Raiders 27

Patrick Mahomes was on another level against the Bucs last week, and if he’s in rhythm still, watch out. I’m taking the Chiefs at home against the Raiders on Monday Night Football.

Lance Pugmire: Chiefs 31, Raiders 20

The Raiders smartly leaned on Josh Jacobs as their red-zone savior to vanquish the winless start. But the Chiefs possess a more effective, dazzling and calm option in Patrick Mahomes as they near the goal line, and that difference defines this Monday night affair.

Jarrett Bell: Chiefs 31, Raiders 26

Nate Davis: Chiefs 27, Raiders 17

Tyler Dragon: Chiefs 28, Raiders 20

