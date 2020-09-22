Raiders coach Jon Gruden said he contracted coronavirus this summer after win against Saints

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden became the fourth coach in the league to officially announce that he had contracted COVID-19 on Monday night.

Gruden, after leading the Raiders to a 34-24 win against the New Orleans Saints in the first game at the new Allegiant Stadium, casually dropped the news that he “had the virus” in the past before ending his media conference.

Gruden was asked about his mask during the game, which was constantly down around his chin on Monday night — something the league will likely fine him $100,000 for.

“I’m doing my best,” Gruden said. “I’ve had the virus. I’m doing my best. I’m very sensitive about it, but I’m calling plays. I just wanna communicate in these situations and I apologize and if I get fined I’ll have to pay the fine, but I’m very sensitive about that and I apologize.”

Gruden left the media conference on that note.

Gruden reportedly “faked” that he had coronavirus in training camp

Gruden is the fourth coach in the league to publicly announce that they had contracted the coronavirus, joining Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, Saints coach Sean Payton and Eagles coach Doug Pederson. All four coaches have since recovered.

According to Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area Newspaper Group, Gruden said he had the coronavirus in mid-July. It’s not known how severe his bout with it was.

Gruden allegedly made these claims once before, however. The 57-year-old reportedly had assistant Rich Bisaccia tell his players players during a training camp Zoom call in August that he had been hospitalized due to complications from the coronavirus.

The trick at the time, however, was that Gruden had never contracted the coronavirus at all — an apparent effort to stress to his players how serious the deadly virus is. Gruden later denied that report.

It’s not clear if Gruden was ever hospitalized or not

If Gruden had the coronavirus in the first place, it’s unclear why he’d feel the need to lie to his team about it like that to make a point — especially since that point could be made based off his actual experience battling the virus.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said on Monday night that he had the coronavirus earlier this summer. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) More

More NFL from Yahoo Sports: