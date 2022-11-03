Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup

Fresh off a shutout in London, Josh McDaniels' Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) come back stateside but stay on the road in a matchup against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6).

Lawrence's Jaguars are also downtrodden after a winless October but look to notch a win on home soil to kick off November. Meanwhile, can Derek Carr, Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and the Raiders get back on track in an attempt to save the season? The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from TIAA Bank Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Raiders vs. Jaguars Week 9 game:

Raiders at Jaguars odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Raiders (-2)

Moneyline: Raiders (-130); Jaguars (+105)

Over/under: 48

Lorenzo Reyes: Raiders 20, Jaguars 16

Las Vegas absolutely needs this game after getting shut out. I'm expecting them to ride Jacobs and get Adams (1 catch for 3 yards in a loss against the Saints) to be involved early on.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17), left, and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) fist bump during the NFL football game between Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Safid Deen: Raiders 28, Jaguars 24

The Raiders offense will get back on track after getting shut out in New Orleans last week, and the Jaguars lose another frustrating one-score game this season.

Lance Pugmire: Jaguars 24, Raiders 23

Someone has to win between these two struggling squads. Getting shut out in New Orleans is quite the indictment of McDaniels’ leadership and now a second road test strikes as the Jaguars look to recover from blowing a lead to Denver overseas.

