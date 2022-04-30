Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Las Vegas Raiders:

Round 3 (No. 90 overall, from Titans) - Dylan Parham, OG, Memphis: Lots of glitz on the Las Vegas offense following the acquisition of WR Davante Adams. But the Silver and Black really needed to enhance the protection in front of QB Derek Carr, who was sacked 40 times in 2021, second most of his career. Draft tracker

Round 4 (122, from Colts through Vikings) - Zamir White, RB, Georgia

Round 4 (126, from Raiders through Vikings) - Neil Farrell, Jr., DT, LSU

Round 5 (175, from Rams) - Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee

Round 7 (238, from Dolphins through Rams) - Thayer Munford, OG, Ohio State

Round 7 (250, from 49ers through Broncos and Vikings)

Las Vegas Raiders' last five top draft picks:

  • 2021 (No. 17 overall): Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

  • 2020 (No. 12 overall): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

  • 2019 (No. 4 overall): Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

  • 2018 (No. 15 overall): Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

  • 2017 (No. 24 overall): Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

2022 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots

AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers

AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans

AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders

NFC East: Commanders | Cowboys | Eagles | Giants

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints

NFC West: 49ers | Cardinals | Rams | Seahawks

