Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Associated Press

Dylan Parham almost missed the biggest moment of his football career Friday night, after the Raiders called to tell him to pack his bags for Las Vegas. Emotions got the best of Parham as the Raiders chose the 6-foot-3, 310-pound guard from Memphis in the third round of the NFL draft with the 90th overall pick. “I was literally trying to fix my face from crying as much as I was,” said Parham, a four-year starter for the Tigers at three different positions.