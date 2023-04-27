Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections

Nate Davis and Jim Reineking, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Here is a 2023 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Las Vegas Raiders:

Round 1 (No. 7 overall)

Round 2 (38)

Round 3 (70)

Round 3 (100, special compensatory from Chiefs through Giants)

Round 4 (109)

Round 5 (141)

Round 5 (144, from Falcons)

Round 5 (174, compensatory)

Round 6 (204, from Cowboys)

Round 6 (214, compensatory)

Round 7 (220, from Cardinals)

Round 7 (231, from Patriots)

Las Vegas Raiders' last five top draft picks:

