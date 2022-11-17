Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup

Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) limp into their Week 11 matchup against Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos (3-6).

The Raiders failed to take down the Indianapolis Colts in Jeff Saturday's NFL coaching debut and now roll into Denver at a virtual rock bottom. Can Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams get any momentum going on the road? Or will Wilson and Co. prevail in this AFC West matchup? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 4 p.m. ET from Mile High Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Raiders vs. Broncos Week 11 game:

Raiders at Broncos odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Raiders 17, Broncos 14

Stay away from this game. Both teams are a combined 6-12 against the spread. Both are offensively inept, turn the ball over and are just consistently unreliable. But, if you have to jump in, I’m on the Raiders bouncing back.

Nov 13, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders Mark Davis attends pregame at Allegiant Stadium.
Nov 13, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders Mark Davis attends pregame at Allegiant Stadium.

Safid Deen: Raiders 27, Broncos 20

It’s never a good sign when an owner like Mark Davis has to issue a vote of confidence publicly for McDaniels. But that’s what the Raiders did this week. They’re due for a win, and they face a team struggling just like them in the Denver Broncos.

Lance Pugmire: Raiders 24, Broncos 21

Carr felt someone had to say something about Las Vegas’ culture and he did so emphatically, calling a handful of teammates to the carpet for their lack of inspiration. It likely jogs them to life against a slumbering division rival.

