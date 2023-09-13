Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 game

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing performance on "Monday Night Football," and they'll look to get back on track against a team people didn't expect to lead the AFC West after one week: the Las Vegas Raiders.

When Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury in the first quarter, it appeared the Bills were going to be able to cruise to a win with a dominant defense and overpowered offense. Instead, Josh Allen turned the ball over four times and the Jets stunned Buffalo in overtime.

Playing in a stacked division, Las Vegas didn't back down from Sean Payton's new look Denver Broncos. Defense did not let Russell Wilson do any significant damage, while Jimmy Garoppolo and Jakobi Meyers connected in the end zone twice for a big win. The Raiders were the only AFC West team with an opening win.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball under pressure from Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders vs. Bills odds, moneyline, over/under

Spread: Bills (-9.5)

Moneyline: Bills (-450); Jets (+333)

Over/under: 47

Lorenzo Reyes: Bills 28, Raiders 23

If Josh Allen can get out of his own way and simply not force turnovers, Buffalo has the chance to be special. The Bills are stronger than the Raiders. The problem is that Allen is far too inconsistent to back them as near double-digit favorites, even at home and even against a Vegas team that was very meh in Week 1

Tyler Dragon: Bills 24, Raiders 17

Josh Allen was responsible for four turnovers in what was a terrible season opener. The Raiders got a big AFC West-win over the Broncos. The Raiders have to travel across the country and play against a Buffalo team looking to rebound from a bad showing in Week 1.

Victoria Hernandez: Bills 25, Raiders 17

Josh Allen's three-interception performance last week in a loss to the Aaron Rodger-less Jets was not great. The team will be hungry to show that's not their identity. I expect the Bills to rebound at home.

Jordan Mendoza: Bills 34, Raiders 20

On paper, the Bills are clearly the better team over the Raiders. The only thing standing in the way is if Buffalo itself. Josh Allen turns it around and gives the MVP-caliber game he is known to play, and Buffalo cruises to a big win at home.

