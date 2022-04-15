Las Vegas pool party essentials: Details on admission, security and drink prices at Encore, Drai’s and 8 more

Wet Republic at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Interested in checking out a Las Vegas pool party? You've got plenty of options.

Dayclubs can be found across the Las Vegas Strip and even downtown on Fremont Street. While each offers its own unique spin on things, you'll find plenty of familiar sights across each.

There are the $40-plus drinks. The DJ pumping electronic dance music. The waitresses in wedges and the pool's bikini color of choice. A lack of shade unless you pay up for a plush cabana or daybed.

USA TODAY reporters spent a weekend anonymously visiting 10 dayclubs in early April, taking note of the wait times, drink pricing, admission rates, security checks and more. The two reporters entered with general assignment tickets or through guest lists and paid for their own food and drink to paint an accurate portrayal of what visitors can expect at Las Vegas pool parties.

Here are some basic details you can expect to find at each pool.

Tao Beach Dayclub in Las Vegas on April 2, 2022.

Encore Beach Club: What to know

Hotel: Encore

Admission: Men $150, women $100

Line: Guest list line took about 20 minutes at 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Security: Metal detector and bag check to enter

Seltzer: $15

Lockers: $75

Self-parking: Complimentary

Did you know: The pool does run out of room. A USA TODAY reporter spotted a "sold out" sign near the entrance around 4:15 on April 2.

The guest list line to enter Encore Beach Club on April 2, 2022.

Drai's Beachclub: What to know

Hotel: The Cromwell

Admission: Men $50, women $30

Line: 30 people deep before 11 a.m. opening

Security: Metal detector and bag check

Hard seltzer: $15

Lockers: $25

Self-parking: $15 one to three hours, $18 three to 24 hours.

Did you know: There's a spot in a corner of the pool to catch the Bellagio fountains show.

The famous Bellagio fountains show can be seen (through plexigas) from Drai's Beach Club at The Cromwell hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Wet Republic Ultra Pool: What to know

Hotel: MGM Grand

Admission: Men $50, women $30

Line: No line at 1:30 p.m. Friday

Security: Quick bag check

Hard seltzer: $13

Lockers: $50

Self-parking: $12 for one to four hours, $15 for four to 24 hours

Did you know: There's plenty of big talent at the pool. There was a surprise appearance from TV personality Brody Jenner in the DJ booth on April 3.

Wet Republic Ultra Pool at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Tao Beach Dayclub: What to know

Hotel: The Venetian

Admission: Men $50, women $30

Line: The line took about five minutes to get through. An employee mentioned that it had been moving fast the entire day despite the large crowds.

Security: Bag check and metal detector

Hard seltzer: $13

Lockers: $30

Self-parking: Complimentary

Did you know: Don't be surprised if you find one-dollar bills scattered across the club from guests "making it rain" and throwing money in the air.

Shoes, towels, empty cups and clothing line the pool at Tao Beach Dayclub at The Venetian casino resort in Las Vegas. It costs $30 a day to rent a locker at the dayclub.

Marquee Dayclub: What to know

Hotel: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Admission: Men $40, women $25

Line: No line at 12:30 p.m. Sunday

Security: Quick bag check.

Hard seltzer: $14

Lockers: $30

Self-parking: $15 for one to four hours, $18 for four to 24 hours

Did you know: You need to come early if you want a spot. The day club offers little room to sit on the edge of the pool.

Marquee Dayclub at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

Daylight Beach Club: What to know

Hotel: Mandalay Bay

Admission: Men $30, women $20

Line: No line at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 1

Security: Quick bag check at the door, but the dayclub has a one-towel-per-person rule that security enforces.

Seltzer: $12

Lockers: $40

Self-parking: Parking nearby at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. It's $12 for one to four hours of self-park, $15 for four to 24 hours at Mandalay Bay.

Did you know: The pool does serve food, but customers can only eat while standing at the bar.

A couple has the pool to themselves at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Pool generally open at 11 a.m. but the crowds don't arrive until later. .

Liquid Pool Lounge: What to know

Hotel: Aria

Admission: Men $30, women $20

Line: No line at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Security: Quick bag check. Security allowed us in without a guest pass or ticket.

Seltzer: $13

Lockers: $30

Self-parking: $15 for one to four hours, $18 for four to 24 hours

Did you know: The pool offers plenty of inflatable beach balls and rubber ducks to toss around.

Liquid Pool Lounge at Aria in Las Vegas.

Ayu Dayclub: What to know

Hotel: Resorts World Las Vegas

Admission: Men $75, women $50

Line: No line at 11 a.m. Saturday

Security: Quick bag check. Women in the guestlist line were given two free drink tickets.

Seltzer: $14

Lockers: $45

Self-parking: Complimentary

Did you know: The pool was inspired by Southeast Asia’s islands.

Ayu Dayclub in Resorts World Las Vegas.

Elia Beach Club: What to know

Hotel: Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Admission: $40

Line: 60 minutes on a Saturday

Security: Bag check

Seltzer: $13-$15

Lockers: $40-$80

Self-parking: Complimentary

Did you know: The hotel's predecessor, Hard Rock Las Vegas, was home to Las Vegas' first pool party, Rehab.

The pool party crowd at Elia Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas waits for Snoop Dogg to hit the stage on Saturday, April 2.

Stadium Swim: What to know

Hotel: Circa (located on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas)

Admission: $40 on weekends

Line: No line on a Monday evening during Final Four

Security: Bag check and metal detector

Hard seltzer: $13

Lockers: Price varies. Was $20 during March Madness

Self-parking: $4 an hour with a max of $25 per night

Did you know: The six heated pools allow Stadium Swim to operate year-round. The pool area also allows guests to watch live sports on its 135-by-41-foot LED screen.

Stadium Swim, an amphitheater style pool that its part pool part sports bar, is located at Circa hotel in downtown Las Vegas.

*Admission rates and lines vary by date and are the posted prices. Many visitors obtain free guest passes. Numbers shown here are general admission rates for Saturday, April 16.

