Las Vegas pool party essentials: Details on admission, security and drink prices at Encore, Drai’s and 8 more

Dawn Gilbertson and Bailey Schulz, USA TODAY
·4 min read
Wet Republic at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Wet Republic at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Interested in checking out a Las Vegas pool party? You've got plenty of options.

Dayclubs can be found across the Las Vegas Strip and even downtown on Fremont Street. While each offers its own unique spin on things, you'll find plenty of familiar sights across each.

There are the $40-plus drinks. The DJ pumping electronic dance music. The waitresses in wedges and the pool's bikini color of choice. A lack of shade unless you pay up for a plush cabana or daybed.

USA TODAY reporters spent a weekend anonymously visiting 10 dayclubs in early April, taking note of the wait times, drink pricing, admission rates, security checks and more. The two reporters entered with general assignment tickets or through guest lists and paid for their own food and drink to paint an accurate portrayal of what visitors can expect at Las Vegas pool parties.

Here are some basic details you can expect to find at each pool.

Tao Beach Dayclub in Las Vegas on April 2, 2022.
Tao Beach Dayclub in Las Vegas on April 2, 2022.

Encore Beach Club: What to know

  • Hotel: Encore

  • Admission: Men $150, women $100

  • Line: Guest list line took about 20 minutes at 12:30 p.m. Saturday

  • Security: Metal detector and bag check to enter

  • Seltzer: $15

  • Lockers: $75

  • Self-parking: Complimentary

  • Did you know: The pool does run out of room. A USA TODAY reporter spotted a "sold out" sign near the entrance around 4:15 on April 2.

The guest list line to enter Encore Beach Club on April 2, 2022.
The guest list line to enter Encore Beach Club on April 2, 2022.

Drai's Beachclub: What to know

  • Hotel: The Cromwell

  • Admission: Men $50, women $30

  • Line: 30 people deep before 11 a.m. opening

  • Security: Metal detector and bag check

  • Hard seltzer: $15

  • Lockers: $25

  • Self-parking: $15 one to three hours, $18 three to 24 hours.

  • Did you know: There's a spot in a corner of the pool to catch the Bellagio fountains show.

The famous Bellagio fountains show can be seen (through plexigas) from Drai&#39;s Beach Club at The Cromwell hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.
The famous Bellagio fountains show can be seen (through plexigas) from Drai's Beach Club at The Cromwell hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Wet Republic Ultra Pool: What to know

  • Hotel: MGM Grand

  • Admission: Men $50, women $30

  • Line: No line at 1:30 p.m. Friday

  • Security: Quick bag check

  • Hard seltzer: $13

  • Lockers: $50

  • Self-parking: $12 for one to four hours, $15 for four to 24 hours

  • Did you know: There's plenty of big talent at the pool. There was a surprise appearance from TV personality Brody Jenner in the DJ booth on April 3.

Wet Republic Ultra Pool at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Wet Republic Ultra Pool at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Tao Beach Dayclub: What to know

  • Hotel: The Venetian

  • Admission: Men $50, women $30

  • Line: The line took about five minutes to get through. An employee mentioned that it had been moving fast the entire day despite the large crowds.

  • Security: Bag check and metal detector

  • Hard seltzer: $13

  • Lockers: $30

  • Self-parking: Complimentary

  • Did you know: Don't be surprised if you find one-dollar bills scattered across the club from guests "making it rain" and throwing money in the air.

Shoes, towels, empty cups and clothing line the pool at Tao Beach Dayclub at The Venetian casino resort in Las Vegas. It costs $30 a day to rent a locker at the dayclub.
Shoes, towels, empty cups and clothing line the pool at Tao Beach Dayclub at The Venetian casino resort in Las Vegas. It costs $30 a day to rent a locker at the dayclub.

Marquee Dayclub: What to know

  • Hotel: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

  • Admission: Men $40, women $25

  • Line: No line at 12:30 p.m. Sunday

  • Security: Quick bag check.

  • Hard seltzer: $14

  • Lockers: $30

  • Self-parking: $15 for one to four hours, $18 for four to 24 hours

  • Did you know: You need to come early if you want a spot. The day club offers little room to sit on the edge of the pool.

Marquee Dayclub at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.
Marquee Dayclub at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

Daylight Beach Club: What to know

  • Hotel: Mandalay Bay

  • Admission: Men $30, women $20

  • Line: No line at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 1

  • Security: Quick bag check at the door, but the dayclub has a one-towel-per-person rule that security enforces.

  • Seltzer: $12

  • Lockers: $40

  • Self-parking: Parking nearby at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. It's $12 for one to four hours of self-park, $15 for four to 24 hours at Mandalay Bay.

  • Did you know: The pool does serve food, but customers can only eat while standing at the bar.

A couple has the pool to themselves at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas. Pool generally open at 11 a.m. but the crowds don&#39;t arrive until later. .
A couple has the pool to themselves at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Pool generally open at 11 a.m. but the crowds don't arrive until later. .

Liquid Pool Lounge: What to know

  • Hotel: Aria

  • Admission: Men $30, women $20

  • Line: No line at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

  • Security: Quick bag check. Security allowed us in without a guest pass or ticket.

  • Seltzer: $13

  • Lockers: $30

  • Self-parking: $15 for one to four hours, $18 for four to 24 hours

  • Did you know: The pool offers plenty of inflatable beach balls and rubber ducks to toss around.

Liquid Pool Lounge at Aria in Las Vegas.
Liquid Pool Lounge at Aria in Las Vegas.

Ayu Dayclub: What to know

  • Hotel: Resorts World Las Vegas

  • Admission: Men $75, women $50

  • Line: No line at 11 a.m. Saturday

  • Security: Quick bag check. Women in the guestlist line were given two free drink tickets.

  • Seltzer: $14

  • Lockers: $45

  • Self-parking: Complimentary

  • Did you know: The pool was inspired by Southeast Asia’s islands.

Ayu Dayclub in Resorts World Las Vegas.
Ayu Dayclub in Resorts World Las Vegas.

Elia Beach Club: What to know

  • Hotel: Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

  • Admission: $40

  • Line: 60 minutes on a Saturday

  • Security: Bag check

  • Seltzer: $13-$15

  • Lockers: $40-$80

  • Self-parking: Complimentary

  • Did you know: The hotel's predecessor, Hard Rock Las Vegas, was home to Las Vegas' first pool party, Rehab.

The pool party crowd at Elia Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas waits for Snoop Dogg to hit the stage on Saturday, April 2.
The pool party crowd at Elia Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas waits for Snoop Dogg to hit the stage on Saturday, April 2.

Stadium Swim: What to know

  • Hotel: Circa (located on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas)

  • Admission: $40 on weekends

  • Line: No line on a Monday evening during Final Four

  • Security: Bag check and metal detector

  • Hard seltzer: $13

  • Lockers: Price varies. Was $20 during March Madness

  • Self-parking: $4 an hour with a max of $25 per night

  • Did you know: The six heated pools allow Stadium Swim to operate year-round. The pool area also allows guests to watch live sports on its 135-by-41-foot LED screen.

Stadium Swim, an amphitheater style pool that its part pool part sports bar, is located at Circa hotel in downtown Las Vegas.
Stadium Swim, an amphitheater style pool that its part pool part sports bar, is located at Circa hotel in downtown Las Vegas.

*Admission rates and lines vary by date and are the posted prices. Many visitors obtain free guest passes. Numbers shown here are general admission rates for Saturday, April 16.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vegas pool parties: What to know from admission to booze prices

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz

  • 'I can attack anybody': Pascal Siakam on offensive game

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his matchup with the 76ers, how transition becomes more difficult and the James Harden-Joel Embiid pick and roll.

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for