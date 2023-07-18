Las Vegas police search property in investigation into unsolved murder of rap legend Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur (AP)

Las Vegas police say they searched a property near the city in connection with the unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur nearly 30 years ago.

Shakur, one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop, was killed on the night of September 7, 1996, in a drive-by shooting in the city aged 25.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the search warrant was executed Monday in the nearby city of Henderson. It’s unclear what they were looking for and where they were looking.

In a press release, it said it “can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation.”

Tupac Shakur’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Chris Pizzello/AP) (AP)

Department spokesperson Aden OcampoGomez said in a brief phone call he couldn’t provide further details on the latest development in the case, citing the open investigation.

Shakur was gunned down while sitting inside a black car with Marion “Suge” Knight, head of Death Row Records.

Police have said the two were stopped at a red light near the Las Vegas Strip when a white Cadillac pulled up next to them and gunfire erupted.

Shot multiple times, Shakur was rushed to a hospital, where he died a week later.

No arrests have ever been made and Las Vegas police have said in the past the investigation quickly stalled in part because witnesses refused to cooperate.

Considered one of the most influential and versatile rappers of all time, the six-time Grammy Award nominated Shakur was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by Snoop Dogg in 2017.

In June of this year, the rapper received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His professional music career only lasted five years, but Shakur scored hits including “Dear Mama” and “Old School” in 1995, and 1996’s “How Do U Want It/California Love” featuring K-Ci and JoJo.