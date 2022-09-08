Las Vegas police search county official's home after fatal stabbing of reporter Jeff German

Rio Lacanlale, Reno Gazette Journal
·2 min read
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police tow Clark County Public Administrator Rob Telles’ vehicle from his Las Vegas home on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Police searched the property in connection with reporter Jeff German’s slaying. The vehicle matches the description released by authorities of a car tied to the killing.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police tow Clark County Public Administrator Rob Telles’ vehicle from his Las Vegas home on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Police searched the property in connection with reporter Jeff German’s slaying. The vehicle matches the description released by authorities of a car tied to the killing.

LAS VEGAS — Five days after investigative reporter Jeff German was fatally stabbed outside his Las Vegas home, police executed search warrants at the home of an elected official who'd been the subject of German's reporting that uncovered claims of bullying and retaliation.

Officers descended on the two-story home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles around 7 a.m. Wednesday, searching the nearly 3,000-square-foot property in western Las Vegas for more than six hours before a red GMC Yukon Denali was towed away.

The GMC, which had been parked in Telles' driveway, matched the description of a vehicle police say could be linked to German's killing: A 2007 to 2014 red or maroon Denali with chrome handles, a sunroof and roof racks.

Wednesday's search unfolded less than 24 hours after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released the vehicle description, along with a surveillance photo, at a news conference where police Capt. Dori Koren reassured the public that investigators were working "non-stop" to solve the case.

Not long after police wrapped up their search, Telles was dropped off in a white sedan, wearing a white jumpsuit as he ignored reporters camped out on his street.

Police returned two hours later, but Telles did not answer the door after an officer knocked several times, identifying himself as "Metro police!"

Within minutes, a swarm of additional police officers in marked and unmarked vehicles arrived and taped off the area for the second time. The scene remained relatively stagnant for about an hour until, around 5:45 p.m., when police closed off the entire neighborhood.

As reporters and residents exited the neighborhood, armored SWAT vehicles and ambulances arrived.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal, where German had worked for decades, was the first to report the morning search. LVMPD confirmed Wednesday that it was "currently serving search warrants" but declined to further comment.

Telles, who was up for reelection this year, lost his Democratic primary in June. His term ends in January.

German, 69, was found dead Sept. 3 with stab wounds outside his home, about five miles from Telles' home, according to police. Authorities believe he was killed a day earlier during an altercation in the "late morning hours."

After the Review-Journal published the stories about the Clark County public administrator's office, Telles publicly lashed out at German in a series of posts on Twitter.

Asked at the Tuesday news conference whether German's death could have been motivated by his high-profile stories, Koren said detectives were "not excluding anything at this time."

German was known for his stories uncovering government malfeasance and political scandals. His reporting career spanned four decades, including stints at the Las Vegas Sun before joining the Review-Journal.

Rio Lacanlale is the Las Vegas correspondent for the Reno Gazette Journal and the USA TODAY Network. Contact her at rlacanlale@gannett.com or on Twitter @riolacanlale.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Las Vegas police search county official's home after reporter's death

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Go on a Biking Date in New York City

    The two were photographed using Citi Bikes in casual, coordinating ensembles.

  • Afghan boy, 11, reunited with twin brother in UK after a year stranded in France

    Obaidullah was stuck on his own in Strasbourg ‘unhappy and scared’ for a year following the Kabul airport bombing last August.

  • Pakistan's floods displace 100,000 pregnant women

    STORY: Only about 900 of more than 100,000 pregnant women displaced by the ongoing and massive floods across Pakistan's Sindh province have made it to relief camps, according to data from the provincial government released on Tuesday (6 September).And it's raising fears of births in harrowing conditions.The record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan's northern mountains have brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed more than 1,300 people, including 458 children. About a third of the country has been hit.The relief effort is a huge burden for an economy already needing help from the International Monetary Fund.This is the Civil Hospital Dadu of Dadu city, which says it's been overwhelmed with more than more than 72,000 patients in recent days. Paediatrician Dr Allah Bux Korejo has been among the team treating some 5000 children with diarrhoea. “Because of the rains, the cases of diarrhoea, malaria and gastric illnesses have increased in Dadu district. We are admitting around 100 cases of diarrhoea, and around five to six cases of malaria every day. The (uptick in) diarrhoea is because of the accumulation of dirty water.”The United Nations has called for $160 million in aid to help the flood victims but Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said the damage was far higher, telling the U.S. news network CNBC that the total was closer to $10 billion, if not more.

  • Priyanka Chopra Calls 7-Month-Old Daughter Malti 'My Whole Heart' in Sweet New Photo

    The actress and husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January

  • Remains found in makeshift tomb identified as man missing for 8 years, CA police say

    After obtaining a search warrant, police said they searched the property and “entered the makeshift tomb and located human remains inside.”

  • Low-cost startup airline Breeze is adding 8 new routes to Las Vegas from $29 one-way — see the full list

    Breeze will fly its brand-new Airbus A220 aircraft on every one of the new routes, which is easily more comfortable than competing airlines' planes.

  • You Probably Didn't Know These Celebrity Couples Met Online

    From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, to Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, these stars all met online—either through dating apps or DMs.

  • Every New Network Show Coming in Fall 2022

    An updating list of everything that's new and arriving on network TV later this year.

  • Las Vegas official’s home searched in connection with murder of local investigative journalist

    Jeff German was found stabbed to death at home in the city

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Sarah Mitton places 2nd in shot put at Diamond League Final to end remarkable season

    Canadian record holder and reigning national champion Sarah Mitton capped her memorable shot put season with a second-place performance at the Weltklasse Zürich Diamond League Final on Wednesday. The native of Brooklyn, N.S., had a best throw of 19.56 metres on the first of her six attempts on Sechselautenplatz, one of the city's most famous squares on the shore of Lake Zurich. However, Mitton endured some struggles thereafter with three no-throws, including one that landed on the 20-metre mark,

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • 'Black Ice' is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Hockey Canada executives overshadow moment of triumph for women's team

    In a moment of triumph for Team Canada, Andrea Skinner and Scott Smith’s actions overshadowed what should have been a bright moment for the athletes.

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and partner Olmos out of U.S. Open women's doubles tournament

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have been bounced from the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos lost to the Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam tournament. The Czechs won 6 of 22 break points compared to Dabrowski and Olmos's 4 of 7. The Canadian and Olmos won the match's only tiebreak. Later on Wednesday, Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., and partner Jack Sock lost 7-5, 7-6 (3)

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g