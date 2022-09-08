Las Vegas police search county official's home after fatal stabbing of reporter Jeff German

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police tow Clark County Public Administrator Rob Telles’ vehicle from his Las Vegas home on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Police searched the property in connection with reporter Jeff German’s slaying. The vehicle matches the description released by authorities of a car tied to the killing.

LAS VEGAS — Five days after investigative reporter Jeff German was fatally stabbed outside his Las Vegas home, police executed search warrants at the home of an elected official who'd been the subject of German's reporting that uncovered claims of bullying and retaliation.

Officers descended on the two-story home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles around 7 a.m. Wednesday, searching the nearly 3,000-square-foot property in western Las Vegas for more than six hours before a red GMC Yukon Denali was towed away.

The GMC, which had been parked in Telles' driveway, matched the description of a vehicle police say could be linked to German's killing: A 2007 to 2014 red or maroon Denali with chrome handles, a sunroof and roof racks.

Wednesday's search unfolded less than 24 hours after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released the vehicle description, along with a surveillance photo, at a news conference where police Capt. Dori Koren reassured the public that investigators were working "non-stop" to solve the case.

Not long after police wrapped up their search, Telles was dropped off in a white sedan, wearing a white jumpsuit as he ignored reporters camped out on his street.

Police returned two hours later, but Telles did not answer the door after an officer knocked several times, identifying himself as "Metro police!"

Within minutes, a swarm of additional police officers in marked and unmarked vehicles arrived and taped off the area for the second time. The scene remained relatively stagnant for about an hour until, around 5:45 p.m., when police closed off the entire neighborhood.

As reporters and residents exited the neighborhood, armored SWAT vehicles and ambulances arrived.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal, where German had worked for decades, was the first to report the morning search. LVMPD confirmed Wednesday that it was "currently serving search warrants" but declined to further comment.

Oh shoot. I left a pizza box and sushi containers in the trash. In the next article, I'm going to have mob and yakuza ties. 😂 — Rob Telles (@RobTellesLV) June 18, 2022

Telles, who was up for reelection this year, lost his Democratic primary in June. His term ends in January.

German, 69, was found dead Sept. 3 with stab wounds outside his home, about five miles from Telles' home, according to police. Authorities believe he was killed a day earlier during an altercation in the "late morning hours."

After the Review-Journal published the stories about the Clark County public administrator's office, Telles publicly lashed out at German in a series of posts on Twitter.

Asked at the Tuesday news conference whether German's death could have been motivated by his high-profile stories, Koren said detectives were "not excluding anything at this time."

German was known for his stories uncovering government malfeasance and political scandals. His reporting career spanned four decades, including stints at the Las Vegas Sun before joining the Review-Journal.

Rio Lacanlale is the Las Vegas correspondent for the Reno Gazette Journal and the USA TODAY Network. Contact her at rlacanlale@gannett.com or on Twitter @riolacanlale.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Las Vegas police search county official's home after reporter's death