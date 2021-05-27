Las Vegas Poised For Full Reopening, As First Major Convention Looms

After months of pandemic shutdowns and restrictions, Las Vegas is finally ready for a full reopening of its hotel-resorts, casinos and restaurants.

Starting on Tuesday at 12:01 AM, vaccinated people will not have to wear masks or practice social distancing. Currently, none of Nevada’s counties have social distancing or occupancy limitations, but that could change if there’s an infection surge.

Previously, casinos where 80 percent of staff were vaccinated could operate at 100 percent capacity, but several venues didn’t meet that threshold. Now, all are back in business.

Large gatherings and dance club are also back and restriction-free.

The town is also gearing up for its first major convention in more than a year. The World of Concrete trade show runs June 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, bringing back a much-needed component to the city’s economic vitality.

The show will operate under previously agreed-to guidelines, keeping capacity at 80 percent and with social distancing of three feet. Temperature screenings, hand sanitizing stations and extra-wide aisles will all be implemented. However, there will be no proof of vaccination required.

While the city welcomes the return to normalcy, there’s still caution among observers.

“It feels as though we are in the front seat of a roller coaster,” said Alan Feldman, a distinguished fellow at the International Gaming Institute at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas, speaking to the Washington Post. “We see clear skies ahead, but will we continue to go up — or will we go down?”

A good test will arrive this Memorial Day weekend, as travel forecasts predict Las Vegas will be one of the nation’s top destinations.

