Las Vegas odds: Stewart-Haas Racing drivers jump up board

Driver odds to win Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway have jumped considerably all weekend for several drivers — most notably, three of Stewart-Haas Racing’s four drivers have leapt toward the top of the board.

This year’s first race on an intermediate track comes with a brand-new rules package — learn more about that here — and with it, plenty of learnings. Aric Almirola and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start 1-2 Sunday, and unusual practice speeds led to odds movement.

Among the most notable:

• Aric Almirola, who won his first Busch Pole Award since 2012, opened at 25-1 odds. He enters Sunday at 10-1, a great value for those who plunked down a bet on him before the weekend began. Nine drivers are listed at 10-1 or better.

• Daniel Suarez showed plenty of speed in practice and qualifying in the No. 41 Ford, and his line reflects that. Opening at 55-1 odds, Suarez is one of the biggest movers and now sits at 25-1.

• Clint Bowyer, the third SHR driver on the list, led both practice sessions and appeared to be the favorite to win the Busch Pole. He qualified third, though. He’s gone from 16-1 odds to 8-1, the third highest in the field behind Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch.

• Ricky Stenhouse Jr., meanwhile, jumped from 66-1 odds to 20-1 after his No. 17 Roush Fenway Ford Mustang delivered a P2 qualifying position.

• Although the odd didn’t move significantly, it’s worth noting that Kevin Harvick — who has dominated at Atlanta the last five years — saw his odds as race favorite go from 4.5-1 to 6-1 after his slow Friday.