Las Vegas Aces title heralds new era for franchise and, perhaps, entire WNBA | Opinion

Take note, WNBA owners and folks eyeing expansion teams.

When Mark Davis bought the Las Vegas Aces in February 2021, he insisted this was not a lark or a charity project. He wanted to elevate the players, the team and the league, and he was willing to invest the resources needed to do it.

Now look at the Aces. Sorry, the WNBA champion Aces.

The Aces clinched the franchise’s first-ever title Sunday, holding off the Connecticut Sun, 78-71, to win the best-of-five series with a game to spare. It is the first championship for a team owned by the Davis family since the Raiders won their third Super Bowl in 1984.

What ought to terrify – and motivate – the rest of the WNBA? Las Vegas might just be getting started.

“You see it. You see it. This is what we’re building. This is what we’re doing,” A’ja Wilson said after the game. “This is it.”

For anyone who is still dismissing or ridiculing women’s sports, you are now an outlier.

TV ratings are spiking, for both professional and NCAA women’s sports. Same for attendance; this weekend alone, Wisconsin volleyball set an NCAA regular-season record with 16,833 fans for its match against Florida on Friday night while a record 32,000 people turned out for the San Diego Wave’s game against Angel City FC on Saturday, the first in its new stadium.

That increase in interest presents a massive financial opportunity. For the owners and organizations savvy enough to recognize it, that is.

Davis is one of those owners.

With his, and his family’s, long history in the NFL, Davis is not in the business of owning a team for funsies. He wants to, as his father Al used to say, “Just win, baby,” and he recognized it was going to take money and a few bold moves to do it.

He convinced longtime NCAA coach Nikki Fargas to leave the college game and become team president. He spent big to lure Becky Hammon back to the WNBA after eight years in the NBA as an assistant to San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, making her the league’s first seven-figure coach. The team’s GM is Hall of Famer Natalie Williams.

"What Becky has accomplished in her first year it’s pretty extraordinary. And Nikki and Natalie," Davis said.

Davis signed off on a maximum contract for Wilson, who won her second MVP this season along with defensive player of the year honors. Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray, Dearica Hamby and Jackie Young all got extensions during the season, ensuring that the team’s core remains intact.

No one can question that it was money very well spent. The Aces had the best regular-season record, and nearly swept all the individual awards.

Now they have the prize that really matters.

“Man,” Wilson said after the game. “We champs! We champs! We champs!”

It’s one thing to build a team that can contend for one title, however, and another to build an organization that can do it year in and year out. By doing the latter, Davis and the Aces are going to force the rest of the WNBA to step up their games.

Though the WNBA is in its 26th season, it still often operates as if it’s grateful for whatever it gets. Players fly commercial during the regular season and early rounds of the playoffs. Three of the first four games of the WNBA Finals went head-to-head against the NFL, including Game 1 last Sunday, which just happened to be the first full day of the NFL season.

No surprise then that, despite being on ABC, Game 1 had lower ratings than Games 2 and 3, which were on Tuesday and Thursday.

But Davis, much like the owners of the San Diego Wave, Angel City FC and Kansas City Current in the NWSL, is not content with crumbs. Nor will he settle until the league and every other owner, be they of existing franchises or those looking to join in the party, shares his attitude.

“Even before we talk about expansion, we’ve got to make sure the franchises are on solid footing and willing to make the investment to create a greater league. Because I think we’re on the rise,” Davis told USA TODAY Sports afterward. “I think as we get more and more exposure and people understand how it is, they’re going to buy into WNBA basketball.

“I know I’m going to be pushing for a lot of different things. And I’ll get fined for some of them,” he added. “(But) our franchise is going to be a standard bearer.”

A state-of-the-art practice facility is under construction at a complex the Aces will share with the Raiders. Davis is also building an alumni organization similar to what the Raiders have long had – Hammon’s first meeting with Davis and Fargas came when the Aces retired her jersey last season – so players will feel as if they’re part of something larger than the current team.

Put it together, and Las Vegas will soon be, if it’s not already, a destination.

“When you have an owner like Mark so dialed in and trustworthy of you and figuring out what can we do better, how can we do more or get people wanting to come to Vegas or just wanting to play better, the sky is the limit for our franchise,” Wilson said.

Not only for the players. As corporate sponsors increasingly look for ways to align themselves with women and women’s sports, the Aces will be a very attractive partner. It doesn’t hurt that, in a city where professional sports are still in their infancy, the Aces are the first to win a title.

“We’ll always be No. 1, and now it’s up to the Raiders and Knights to bring some more,” Davis said. “But the Las Vegas Aces are No. 1.”

Don't be surprised if they stay there awhile.

