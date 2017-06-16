Larson, Truex take top 2 spots in Michigan qualifying

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) -- Kyle Larson won the pole Friday for the NASCAR Cup Series event at Michigan International Speedway.

Martin Truex Jr. qualified second, meaning the top two drivers in the points standings will start from the front Sunday. Truex is atop the standings, one point ahead of Larson. Everyone else is over 100 points behind.

Larson won his second pole of the season and third of his career. This will be his fourth chance to start from the pole this year, but two of them came when qualifying was called off because of the weather.

Larson posted a lap of 202.156 mph in his No. 42 Chevrolet.

---

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org .

---

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister