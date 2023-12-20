Larsa Pippen Slammed for 'Kissing the Kardashians' Ass' in Heated “RHOM” Midseason Trailer

A look at what's to come on 'The Real Housewives of Miami' shows many of the ladies butting heads, with Larsa Pippen being called out for her former Kardashian ties amid one particularly heated fight

Larsa Pippen and her former association with The Kardashians are being called out once again.

In Bravo's newly released The Real Housewives of Miami midseason trailer, Larsa appears to be getting into all the drama. But one fight in particular includes the 49-year-old being dragged for her attitude — and her giving it right back.



"You need to apologize," says Larsa, "because you were an assh---."

"All last year, you were a complete assh--- to everybody," Lisa Hochstein shoots back.

Taking things a step further, Adriana De Moura tells Larsa in the following scene: "And you weren't there, darling. You were in L.A. for 10 years, kissing the Kardashians's ass. So, shut up!"

"You better sit the f--- down," Larsa fires back.

Larsa's longstanding friendship with the famous family fizzled out a few years back. She insisted on a previous RHOM episode that she doesn't "even know what happened," saying she was the "person that was stuck in the middle" of Kim Kardashian's marital drama with then-husband Kanye West.

Although Larsa's former Kardashian ties were brought up in Wednesday's midseason trailer, fighting with her costars isn't the only thing she's up to. The reality star's relationship with Marcus Jordan appears to take a surprising turn during a romantic dinner.

"I love you and I hope you like it," says Marcus, who hands Larsa a mysterious black box. Larsa then excitedly covers her face as he stands from his seat.

Engagement rumors have recently swirled for the two, who have a 16-year age gap. Larsa was spotted wearing what appeared to be a massive diamond ring when they stepped out together in August. Earlier this month, Marcus told PEOPLE that an engagement is "in the works" as Larsa revealed they've "been looking at rings."

Elsewhere in the trailer, Marysol Patton calls out one of her costars for hating her so much that she wishes she was "dead." Guerdy Abraira also tells her husband that she's "over it" and "not doing surgery" amid her cancer journey, though he insists that she has to do it.

"Not doing it," Guerdy adds, making an "X" with her hands. (Off screen, Guerdy revealed at BravoCon 2023 last month that she is now cancer-free.)



The Real Housewives of Miami airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

