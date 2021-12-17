Larsa Pippen seemingly just shaded Kim Kardashian again

Photo credit: Uri Schanker - Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen's drama just will not quit, after the former BFFs' feud was brought up again on The Real Housewives of Miami.

In case you need a recap, the Kardashian / Pippen fall out started all the way back in July 2020 when the KUWTK sisters and Larsa all unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Then, that November, Larsa gave a pretty explosive interview about the family in which she alleged she had dated Tristan Thompson before Khloé. She also said she ended up blocking Kim's then husband Kanye West because he wouldn't stop calling her in the middle of the night.



Over a year and a half later in November 2021, things kicked off again when Larsa was accused of trying to be like Kim Kardashian by co star Adriana de Moura. Fans thought Kim shared a shady response on Instagram, though she later shut down speculation with a tweet which read, "No shade throwing, I don’t do subs. I want everyone to win. I just had a good caption LOL."

Now, fans think the feud has been brought up again, with Larsa referencing some 'ex friends' on The Real Housewives of Miami - this time to talk about how her life is without them.

"People thought I couldn't make it without [ex husband] Scottie. People thought I couldn't make it without some old friends," she told her co-stars. "[But] I'm great. I just basically want to live my best life, have fun, do whatever I want unapologetically."

Is Larsa suggesting she wasn't living her best life when she was the Kardashians' friend? Eek.

