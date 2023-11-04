Larsa Pippen Responds to Cardi B's Criticism of Her Sex Life: 'She Wasn't in Bed with Us'
The 'RHOM' star, who is currently dating Marcus Jordan, addressed Cardi B's comments about her sex life with now-ex Scottie Pippen on Saturday at BravoCon 2023
Larsa Pippen has some thoughts about Cardi B's comments on her sex life.
Earlier this year, the Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, revealed on Watch What Happens Live that she would have sex about four times a night throughout her 20-plus-year marriage to Scottie Pippen. But when the 31-year-old "Bodak Yellow" rapper was asked during a live stream about women who claim to have sex multiple times a day, she took a moment to call out Larsa specifically by advising she "stitch up her p---- and go away."
Larsa addressed those graphic comments on Saturday during the RHOM cast panel at BravoCon 2023.
"I don't know how can someone else comment on how many times I have sex, you guys?" she said, addressing the audience at the event in Las Vegas. "She wasn't in bed with us, so I don't know. I kind of feel like that was comical."
Continuing to address feedback from her graphic revelation, Larsa then called out her costar Alexia Echevarria, saying, "And like, Alexia, how could you say you didn't believe me?"
"I just feel like if you were having sex with Scottie four times a day, you'd still be married," Alexia said in response.
Larsa married Scottie, 58, in 1997. But the former pair — who share children Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin and Sophia — announced their separation in 2016. They briefly reconciled before Larsa filed for divorce again in November 2018. The divorce was finalized in December 2021.
As of late 2022, Larsa has been dating entrepreneur Marcus Jordan — who is the 32-year-old son of NBA legend Michael Jordan. The relationship has partially garnered criticism due to the pair's 16-year age gap.
"When I was single, I never really said, 'Oh, I want to date a younger guy.' That was never on my mind," she explained on the couple's Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan podcast in June. "I never cared to date someone younger, someone older. I would have dated someone 15, 16, 20 years older than me. Or 15, 16 years younger than me."
"In my mind, when I would be like, 'What am I looking for?' Age was not one of the things that was on my list," she continued. "It was more about character, person. Just like who they were as a human being rather than how old were they. Like, that was the last thing on my mind."
The Real Housewives of Miami airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, and the next day on Peacock.
BravoCon 2023 is continuing through Sunday, Nov. 5 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.
