Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Talk Holiday Plans and Forming Traditions in the Kitchen (Exclusive)

Marcus Jordan Instagram Marcus Jordana and Larsa Pippen discuss their holiday plans

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have divvied up kitchen roles for the holiday season.

When speaking with PEOPLE while attending DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas At Kathy's, the Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, says she and Jordan, 32, are planning to spend the holidays in Los Angeles and travel to Miami for New Year's Eve.

When asked about any new traditions they're forming as a couple, Pippen says, "Marcus is gonna start baking dessert. I normally cook and I feel like he likes dessert,” adds the mother of four, turning to Jordan and joking that he needs to “start baking.”

“I can cook but I choose to let the cooks do the cooking,” he replies lightheartedly. “I definitely do the cleanup. I eat clean.”

And his culinary jobs don’t stop there: “I'm providing the wine,” he continues. “I bring the beverages.”

“You definitely know good wine,” Pippen vouches for Jordan.

Larsa Pippen Instagram

Pippen previously told PEOPLE that she and Marcus met through mutual friends at a party in Los Angeles in 2019, and developed “a great foundation as friends.” In September 2022, they were spotted having lunch together in Miami, and that Thanksgiving, she spent the holiday with his family.PEOPLE confirmed that the two were officially dating in January.

Now, the couple are full of praise towards one another. Jordan says that he feels like they are “cut from similar cloth.”

“I think my favorite thing about Larsa is just how caring she is,” he says. “She would literally give the last shirt off her back for somebody. And I think that's genuine.”

Lara Pippen/Instagram Larsa Pippen and daughter Sophia (L) and son Scotty Jr. (R)

To Pippen, Jordan’s spontaneity is one of her favorite things about him.

“He's always ready to do anything,” she says. “He has the best personality as far as he's always ready to go and do fun stuff, which I love.”

She continues, saying they are “really enjoying ourselves” in the relationship. “We’re in a really fun place in our lives.”

Pippen is mom to daughter Sophia, 14, and sons Justin, 18, Preston, 21, and Scotty Jr., 22. For the holidays, she says the four will split their time between her and ex Scottie Pippen.

"I feel like my kids are older, so they get to enjoy their time with their dad. And they get to enjoy their time with us," she says. "My kids are so happy. They're lucky to have both great parents. And it's fun."

