Larsa Pippen Justifies 15-Year-Old Daughter Sophia's $2500 Monthly Allowance: 'L.A. Is Expensive'

The mom of four says it's more pricy to be a teen in Los Angeles these days

Larsa Pippen and Sophia Pippen during the Sports Illustrated Swim show at the W South Beach on July 15th, 2022 in Miami

Larsa Pippen isn't ashamed to be taking good care of her teenage daughter.

The mom of four, 48, recently appeared in the Real Housewives of Miami reunion, where her castmates commented on the allowance the reality star gives her 15-year-old daughter, Sophia.



Host Andy Cohen was in disbelief at Larsa giving her teen $2,500 a month in spending money, but the mom doubled down on her decision.

"You guys understand, like, L.A. is super expensive," she said. "So after school, she orders food or Uber or buys presents for her friends’ birthdays."

Larsa Pippen and Sophia Pippen are seen during CLD Miami Swim Week Gifting Experience on July 14, 2022 in Miami

Larsa also noted that Sophia "literally makes money" on her own through brand partnerships, which have thus far included Fashion Nova and Oscar de la Renta.

Earlier in the reunion, Larsa explained that Sophia is living in Los Angeles with her dad, the reality star's ex Scottie Pippen, after deciding that's where she wanted to attend her freshman year of high school.

"For me, Miami is home. That’s where my heart and my soul is," she explained. "Sophia loves being in LA, and so it’s OK. You know, her dad is there. She kind of goes back and forth, and she’s happy. That’s the only thing that I care about."

Larsa Pippen and Sophia Pippen pose in matching bikinis

In addition to Sophia, Larsa shares sons Justin, 18, Preston, 21, and Scotty Jr., 22, with the former NBA star. Speaking with PEOPLE in December, she opened up about the kids splitting their time during the holiday season.

"I feel like my kids are older, so they get to enjoy their time with their dad. And they get to enjoy their time with us," she said. "I feel like I love it. It's like my kids are so happy. They're lucky to have both great parents. And it's fun."

