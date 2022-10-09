Larry Yarborough, candidate for NC House District 2

Name: Larry Yarborough

Political party: Republican

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 60

Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/larryyarborough4nc

Occupation: Representative

Education: BS Engineering

Have you run for elected office before? Yes, running for reelection

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Very involved in community for many years. Spent last eight years as a state representative.

What are the three issues that you see as most important to your district and what will you do to address them?

High cost of energy. I will work to stop the policy of making fossil fuels expensive. Expensive energy hurts many North Carolinians. I will work to support our law enforcement to try to slow the crime wave that we are experiencing. I will protect our environment.

At a time when costs are rising, state government has a surplus. How should it be used?

There is never a significant surplus. There are always hard decisions that have to be made with the budget. The state should always spend less than it has.

Will you vote for Medicaid expansion in North Carolina?

Yes.

What has the legislature gotten right, and what has it gotten wrong, about public education in North Carolina?

School choice has been a huge success. Teachers’ unions have really harmed the schools and the respect for teachers.

Should North Carolina change its abortion laws? How?

Undecided.

Please add anything else voters should know about your position on the legality or availability of abortion in North Carolina.

Only God knows when life begins. I do not presume to define a human. I believe that every human has the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Should medical marijuana be legalized in North Carolina?

Yes.

What, if anything, should the legislature do to shape curriculum dealing with topics of race, sexuality and gender?

There is no reason to have the state teaching any of these subjects. They should be discussed at home and not in public.

Do you accept the results of the 2020 presidential election?

Maybe.