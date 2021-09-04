Larry to remain major hurricane for days, Canadian impacts uncertain

The Atlantic hurricane season took off with force in May and June, but there was somewhat of a lull throughout the month of July as the stormy impacts came to a bit of a halt. Tropical storm activity picked up in full intensity once again during August, with forecasters still calling for an above average season that's set to peak September 10 and last right through November.

"After a record-setting start, the Atlantic 2021 hurricane season does not show any signs of relenting as it enters the peak months ahead," said NOAA administrator Rick Spinrad in the updated hurricane forecast released last month.

The latest outlook reflects that the number of expected named storms with winds of 62 km/h is 15-21, including 7-10 hurricanes (winds of 119 km/h or greater), of which 3-5 could become major hurricanes (Category 3, 4, or 5 with winds 178 km/h or greater). The forecast is a slight increase from the one NOAA released in May.

IDA IMPACTS

The most recent and devastating impacts have been felt over this past week with Ida, as the Category 4 hurricane made landfall over Louisiana last Sunday, with wind gusts upwards of 275 km/h. Though later losing its tropical characteristics, Ida's remnants went on to trigger catastrophic rainfall and flooding in the U.S. Northeast before crossing into Canadian waters and dumping 100+ mm of rain over one day in the Maritimes.

LARRY NEXT ONE TO WATCH, NOW A MAJOR HURRICANE

Now forecasters are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Larry, which became a major hurricane late Friday night.

Larry reached Category 3 status Friday, and continues to strengthen. Swells and rip currents will continue to spread westward to portions of the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, and Bermuda Monday and Tuesday. The current track of Larry could bring tropical storm-strength winds to Bermuda by Thursday.

Meanwhile, significant swells will likely reach the eastern United States coastline after Labour Day.

LarryTrack

"Larry is moving toward the west-northwest near 26 km/h. A slightly slower west-northwest to northwest motion is expected during the next few days," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in Saturday morning's update.

Maximum sustained winds are near 185 km/h with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast over the next day or two, and Larry is expected to remain at major hurricane strength through the early part of next week.

While we are still a week out, there is a risk that Larry could approach Newfoundland next Friday on its track into the north Atlantic as a powerful storm.

Currently, the most likely scenario is for Larry to recurve out to sea and just clip southeastern Newfoundland, though still with a major impact potential on shipping and fishing with dangerous waves. However, there are some computer models that also show a risk for Larry’s track to be close enough to bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Newfoundland, especially the Avalon, next weekend.

Regardless of its eventual impacts, Larry will continue to be a powerful storm as it tracks into the North Atlantic, with very dangerous waves extending a long ways out from the track of the storm.

LarrypotentialATLtrack

"For Atlantic Canadians, there is no need to worry right now. But check in daily and start paying closer attention this weekend and early next week to the forecast," said The Weather Network's Chief Meteorologist, Chris Scott.

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on the Atlantic hurricane season.