Larry Nance Jr. likely to make Pelicans debut on Thursday

Source: Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Willie Green said there’s a good chance Larry Nance Jr. makes his Pelicans debut tomorrow. Sounded less certain about Brandon Ingram playing. Ingram was a limited participant in practice today. – 2:22 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Willie Green says that he expects for Larry Nance Jr. to be available against the Bulls tomorrow. He’s not sure yet about Brandon Ingram’s status. – 2:19 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Willie Green says “it’s looking good” for Larry Nance Jr to make his Pelicans debut tomorrow – 2:19 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green says Larry Nance should be able to go tomorrow and make his Pels debut. – 2:19 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Larry Nance Jr. said to expect him back on the floor “soon.” Added he’s been part of good and bad locker rooms. Said the Pelicans have a “great” locker room. – 2:16 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Larry Nance Jr. going pretty hard after practice, including some reps against Jonas Valanciunas. pic.twitter.com/uyPIUZ1iAg – 1:58 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Here’s Part 2 of my talk with @John Hollinger where we get into:

— Zion Williamson (great timing!)

— How does Jose Alvarado’s emergence affect Devonte’ Graham/Kira Lewis?

— Where do Jaxson Hayes and Larry Nance Jr fit once Zion comes back?

theathletic.com/3202489/2022/0… – 10:44 AM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

What’s it like getting traded for one of your best friends?

Larry Nance and Josh Hart found out the hard way.

So they swapped houses.

espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:12 AM

Andrew Lopez: David Griffin says Larry Nance will have meniscus surgery tomorrow and is likely 6 weeks from being on the court. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / February 10, 2022

Larry Nance Jr., the third player New Orleans acquired in Tuesday’s trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, will not play. He is listed as out with right knee soreness. Nance has been sidelined since early January, and he is expected to undergo surgery Friday, a source said. -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / February 9, 2022

Casey Holdahl: Team announces that @Larry Nance Jr, who has been out with right knee inflammation, is progressing and “increasing his on-court activity daily.” No timeline for return yet. -via Twitter @CHold / January 28, 2022