Larry Lloyd, former Nottingham Forest and Liverpool defender, dies aged 75

Larry Lloyd celebrates winning his second European Cup with Nottingham Forest after beating Hamburg 1-0 in the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in May 1980 - PA/Peter Robinson

Nottingham Forest have paid tribute to two-time European Cup winner Larry Lloyd, who has died at the age of 75.

Lloyd, who also won the First Division title and Uefa Cup with Liverpool, was a key player in the Forest side which won the European Cup in 1979 and 1980 under manager Brian Clough.

The Bristol-born defender won four caps for England and went on to manage Wigan and Notts County following the end of his hugely-successful playing career.

In a statement on the club’s website, Forest wrote: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Larry Lloyd.

“Part of the Miracle Men, Larry was an integral player in the Forest side that memorably won back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980, making 218 appearances for the club in total.

“We send our condolences to Larry’s friends and family at this truly sad time. Rest in peace, Larry.”

Lloyd (third left)won his first European Cup in 1979 - PA

Lloyd began his career with Bristol Rovers before being signed by Liverpool manager Bill Shankly for £50,000 in 1969.

Liverpool won the league and Uefa Cup double in 1973, with Lloyd remarkably playing in every game that season.

After two years at Coventry, Lloyd moved to the City Ground in a £60,000 deal and went on to form a vital centre-half partnership with Kenny Burns as Forest beat Malmo in the European Cup final in 1979.

Forest retained the trophy a year later against Kevin Keegan’s Hamburg.