Larry Kudlow Says He Misses 'Calmness' Of Donald Trump. Twitter Critics Can't Even.

Twitter critics were quick to slam Larry Kudlow on Sunday after the former White House economic adviser said he “yearns for the calmness of Donald Trump.”

Even Kudlow seemed to be aware of how incredible that sounded, because he instantly added: “I’m being actually quite serious here.”

Kudlow — who, incidentally, also declared 18 months ago that the Trump administration had shut down COVID-19 “pretty close to airtight” — said during an appearance on Fox Business that the former president was a “good, hands-on decision-maker.”

A very real thing that Larry Kudlow just said on Fox Business: "When I say I yearn for the calmness of Donald Trump, I am being serious ..."



The. Calmness. Of. Donald. Trump. pic.twitter.com/Llqqqp8xyJ — The Recount (@therecount) September 12, 2021

It wasn’t Kudlow’s first time making such a statement.

“Truthfully, I yearn for the calm, peaceful, placid leadership days of President Donald Trump,” he said last week on his own Fox Business program after bashing President Joe Biden over the United States’ exit from Afghanistan, which Trump had set up.

Kudlow has consistently expressed disappointment in the new administration. He complained earlier this year that he thought Biden would force everyone to drink “plant-based” beer (instead of beer typically made from grains, hops and yeast...).

He said he wasn’t “worried about tweets and whatever” in response to his comments about Trump’s “calmness.” So:

Larry Kudlow on Fox Business: "I yearn for the calmness of Donald Trump."



I'm speechless. Who's got an appropriate response? (Inappropriate responses also acceptable.) — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) September 12, 2021

It’s important to remember that Larry Kudlow is wrong about everything all the time no matter what



pic.twitter.com/geTCFVHQHL — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 12, 2021

Waking up to some fresh hell every single morning was so very calm. — Franklin MacDougal (@FrankieFace15) September 12, 2021

Ah, it's a Sunday and Larry Kudlow on Fox is saying, "I yearn for the calmness of Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/599XZK6ewQ — Mike Pence - Professional Mannequin (@vespertilioAJR) September 12, 2021

Never thought that I would hear those words together about tfg.

Nothing further from the truth. — Mazie’s Daisies 💙🌊👊🏻 (@MaziesDaisies) September 12, 2021

Weird to think there's an alternative universe far, far away, where "calmness" is defined as "batshit craziness"... — Mike (yes..another one) (@Yorkshire_Texas) September 12, 2021

"Larry Kudlow: Inhabiting his own Universe since 1995." pic.twitter.com/thkCG12TNj — Maureen Murphy (@MamurphyMaureen) September 12, 2021

Kudlow misses “the calmness of Donald Trump.” Is that like the eloquence of Donald Trump and the integrity of Donald Trump? — ⭐️ Merrily vaccinated agnostic⭐️ (@MerrillLynched) September 12, 2021

I yearn to never hear of Larry Kudlow again — Jen’s Opin’s 💙☮️ (@JenniferHieron1) September 12, 2021

"...Calmness of Trump," Larry Kudlow. pic.twitter.com/Yj6qXTY5Mf — I Just Can't Even ... (@Gotherrific) September 12, 2021

