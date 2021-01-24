Larry King's Sons Speak Out After His Death: 'We Will Miss Him Every Single Day of Our Lives'

Greg Doherty/FilmMagic Larry King

Larry King's sons have spoken out following the death of their beloved father.

"We are heartbroken over our father's death, and together with our extended family mourn his passing. The world knew Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us he was 'dad.' He was the man who lovingly obsessed over our daily schedules and our well-being, and who took such immense pride in our accomplishments -- large, small, or imagined. And, through it all, we knew without a doubt in the world that he loved us more than life itself. He was an amazing father, and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend. We will miss him every single day of our lives," Larry King, Jr., Chance King, and Cannon King said in a joint statement.

"The outpouring of love and the remembrances of his remarkable career have touched us deeply and we are so thankful. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask consideration of a donation to the American Heart Association or the Beverly Hills Fire Department EMS, to which a debt of gratitude is owed for the wonderful care they provided to our dad in his final years. With deep appreciation," they concluded.

The TV legend and wife Shawn Southwick King got married on Sept. 5, 1997, and shared two sons, Cannon, 20, and Chance, 21. King shared son Larry King Jr., 59, with ex-wife Annette Kaye.

In 2010, King filed for divorce from Shawn, now 61, only to retract the paperwork three months later. King filed for divorce again on Aug. 20, 2019, after almost 22 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that King's health scares earlier that year played a role in his decision to end their marriage. In April 2019, he suffered an angina, which mimics a heart attack, and underwent an angioplasty. The following month, he suffered a stroke that left him in a coma for weeks.

Story continues

RELATED: Larry King, Legendary Journalist and Radio Host, Dies at 87

The legendary journalist died Saturday at age 87, his production company Ora Media announced. His death comes five months after the deaths of two of his children in the summer of 2020: son Andy and daughter Chaia, who died within 23 days apart of each other

"With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles," read a post shared on King's Twitter account.

"For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster," the statement continued. "Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children Larry, Jr., Chance, Canon and the entire King family."

Although a cause of death was not given, King's death comes weeks after news of his hospitalization due to COVID-19 was reported on Jan 2.

David Theall, a spokesperson for King's production company Ora Media, previously told the Associated Press that the TV icon was first admitted to the intensive care unit on New Year's Eve.

RELATED: A Look at Larry King's Ups and Downs Over His 8 Marriages — A Complete Relationship Timeline

Last February, King opened up about his split from Southwick King, telling PEOPLE he would "always care" for her, but that "it just hit a point where we didn't get along."

When King wed Southwick King in 1997, he had already been divorced seven times. (Two divorces were from the same woman, whom he married twice.)

"We had a big age difference and that eventually takes its toll," he said, discussing what led to his separation from Southwick King. "We overcame a lot, but eventually it became a ships passing in the night situation."