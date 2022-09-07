Larry Fitzgerald to reportedly join ESPN's 'Monday Night Countdown' as an analyst

One of the most accomplished receivers of the past era has a new deal ... as a broadcaster. Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald is reportedly joining ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" for the 2022 NFL season, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Fitzgerald is expected to make his debut in Week 1. He'll provide analysis before Monday's game, which features the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. He's not expected to be on the program every week, and will work select games throughout the season.

Fitzgerald joins ESPN after spending 17 seasons in the NFL, all with the Cardinals. He made 11 Pro Bowls, 1 All-Pro team and helped lead the Cardinals to the Super Bowl in 2008. Fitzgerald retired from the NFL with the second-most receiving yards all-time. He also ranks second all-time in receptions and sixth all-time in receiving touchdowns. He will waltz into the Pro Football Hall of Fame the moment he's eligible.

Larry Fitzgerald replacing Randy Moss on 'Monday Night Countdown'

Randy Moss previously appeared on "Monday Night Countdown," but restructured his deal to cut down on his workload. Moss will still work Sunday games at ESPN, but will reportedly not appear on Monday. Moss will essentially be replaced by Fitzgerald during the weeks he's available.

Fitzgerald has some experience as a broadcaster. He appeared on the "Manningcast" when the Cardinals took on the St. Louis Rams in the playoffs in January. Fitzgerald is also part of the "Let's Go" podcast, which features Tom Brady and Jim Gray.