Larry Fitzgerald returning to Cardinals on 1-year deal

Sporting News
Fitzgerald finished 2018 with 1,303 career receptions, breaking Jerry Rice's record of most receptions (1,281) with one team.

Larry Fitzgerald returning to Cardinals on 1-year deal

Fitzgerald finished 2018 with 1,303 career receptions, breaking Jerry Rice's record of most receptions (1,281) with one team.

The Larry Fitzgerald era in Arizona isn’t over yet.

The Cardinals announced Wednesday that Fitzgerald, 35, has decided to play for the team in 2019 on a one-year deal.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

"No player has meant more to this franchise or this community than Larry Fitzgerald," team president Michael Bidwill said in a statement . "In my discussions with him, it was clear that he is as driven and passionate as ever. We are thrilled he'll be back in 2019."

MORE: Kilff Kingsbury talks Josh Rosen, David Johnson during Cardinals introduction

Fitzgerald was drafted third overall in 2004 by the Cardinals and certainly has delivered on any expectation the franchise has had for him over the last 15 seasons.

He finished 2018 with 1,303 career receptions, breaking Jerry Rice's record of most receptions (1,281) with one team. But the Cardinals finished 3-13 under first-year head coach Steve Wilks, who was fired and replaced by Kliff Kingsbury.

What to Read Next