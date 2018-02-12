Larry Fitzgerald has golf game too: He and partner win Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Hopefully Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald’s weekend doesn’t give him any ideas about retiring from the NFL.

Fitzgerald has some skill at golf too. He made some history with partner Kevin Streelman, as the duo won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Not only did they win, they dominated. Fitzgerald and Streelman won by four strokes.

Fitzgerald’s win is notable for two reasons. First, it’s rare that an athlete wins the annual event. Fitzgerald is only the seventh athlete to win the pro-am, according to Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. The others: Lefty O’Doul (1949), Albie Pearson (1963), John Brodie (1970), Jacky Lee (1975), George Brett (1987) and Dan Marino (1988). Fitzgerald is the first athlete to win in 30 years.

Also, Fitzgerald is the first African-American amateur to win the pro-am.

“It’s great but I’m just hoping moving forward we don’t have to talk about color anymore,” Fitzgerald told Inman. “It’s just about us as one as people. … But that’s quite an accomplishment.”

Fitzgerald has taken to golf in recent years and is clearly becoming pretty good. He’s even better at his day job, which is as a future Hall-of-Fame receiver. He is coming off a 1,156-yard season at age 34. While Fitzgerald signed a contract extension last year, he hasn’t committed to coming back for the 2018 season.

If Fitzgerald decides to retire, he can start working on his golf game full time. That might be good for golf, but hopefully Fitzgerald has at least another year of football left before he hits the links year round.

Larry Fitzgerald follows his shot out of a bunker onto the second green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links at last weekend’s pro-am. (AP)

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

