Larry Fitzgerald on Antonio Brown's criticism of QB: 'I don't think he understands how good he has it'

Veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald dished on Antonio Brown's latest dish.

Fitzgerald, who will be entering his 16th season with the Cardinals, didn't agree with the seven-time Pro Bowl player's comments regarding quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

"I love AB. Mr. Big Chest is a good friend of mine, but I don't think he's going about it the right way, personally," Fitzgerald said Saturday at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference. "To be able to play with an all-time quarterback like he's able to play with, I don't think he understands how good he has it. It can get tough out there."

Larry Fitzgerald on the Antonio Brown situation#SSAC19 pic.twitter.com/XiIkA2G6WM — René Bugner (Rainbowcave) (@RNBWCV) March 2, 2019

Fitzgerald, the league's active leader in receiving yards (16,279) and touchdowns (116), knows a thing or two about both good and not so good play-callers. In his illustrious career in Arizona, he has caught at least one pass from 19 different quarterbacks.

Brown has also spent his entire career, spanning nine years, in Pittsburgh with Roethlisberger.

Brown spoke to ESPN about his relationship with his quarterback saying, "I would've liked for me and Ben to be cool."

More recently he opened up about the riff that caused him to miss the Steelers' final game on HBO's "The Shop," hosted by LeBron James.

"He feel like he the owner," he said, in part.

Brown will likely be hauling in passes from a different quarterback next season.

General manager Kevin Colbert has indicated at least three teams have inquired about Brown, though the franchise has made it clear it wants "significant compensation" from a potential deal.



