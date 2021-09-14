Larry Elder Rails Against 'Twisted Results' BEFORE California Recall Election

Talk about a lost cause.

Leading Republican candidate Larry Elder appeared to preemptively concede defeat and baselessly claim voter fraud before Tuesday’s California gubernatorial recall election.

Elder and his campaign posted a website for his base to report alleged voting scams and sign a petition to investigate the “twisted results.”

“We implore you … to join us in this fight as you are able, primarily by signing our petition demanding a special session of the California legislature to investigate and ameliorate the twisted results of this 2021 Recall Election of Governor Gavin Newsom,” the site says.

The website also claims that “statistical analyses used to detect fraud in elections held in 3rd-world nations (such as Russia, Venezuela, and Iran) have detected fraud in California resulting in Governor Gavin Newsom being reinstated as governor.”

Polling leading up to the election has favored Newsom, a Democrat, prompting Elder and the GOP to borrow heavily from former President Donald Trump’s playbook of preemptively claiming fraud. Trump persisted with unproven claims after his defeat.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

