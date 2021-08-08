Larry David and David Letterman reportedly cut from President Obama's 60th as party scaled back

Due to concerns over the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, a number of really famous people apparently had to be uninvited to former President Barack Obama's 60th birthday bash.

A birthday celebration was being held for the former commander in chief in Martha's Vineyard on Saturday, but The New York Times reported it was scaled back, with Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David among those uninvited (in a very Curb-like storyline, as the paper noted). The same went for former late-night host David Letterman, according to the newspaper.

John Legend did make the still-invited cut – he sang "Happy Birthday" to the former president, Politico reported. Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, who arrived in Martha's Vineyard with her husband, didn't say she was at the event. She did, however, share an Instagram video of herself in a very fancy outfit, with the caption, "Well that was magical. goodnight Martha's Vineyard. I have fallen in love with you hard!!" She was also singing the Stevie Wonder version of "Happy Birthday," as she walked down the stairs in the clip.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z did make the super-tight guest list, per that NY Times piece.

Tom Hanks, George Clooney, Questlove, and Bradley Cooper also attended the event, according to Politico, which noted there was a s'mores station at the scaled-down bash.

