Larry David Calls Wife Ashley Underwood a 'Great Middler': 'She's Very Engaging'

The 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star admitted he doesn't like sitting in the middle seat at dinner parties, calling it “too much pressure"

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Larry David and Ashley Underwood attend the 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 12 premiere at Directors Guild of America on January 30, 2024

Larry David would rather pass on taking a middle seat during a dinner party — but he has no issue with his wife doing so!

The Curb Your Enthusiasm creator and star, 76, revealed during Tribeca Film’s An Evening with Larry David event in New York City on April 5 that his wife, Ashley Underwood, is a "great middler" — someone who can keep a dinner party going while sitting in a middle seat.

"She's very engaging, very funny, good personality, knows about a lot of things and can talk to different people," David told Ari Melber at the event, which took place in front of a live audience as part of the new Tribeca Membership program.

"I don't think I am a good middler. I came out as one on the show, but I don't really want to be that," he shared. "It's too much pressure for me. I don't like it."

David then added that he will "not middle" if he can help it, and that he conceptualized the idea during an encounter with middle-seat occupiers at a dinner gathering he attended.

"I got the idea because I wasn't one of those, and there were two middlers and they were the two most boring people," David said. "And I was looking at them and I'm going, 'Why the hell are they in the middle?' They ruin the party, yeah."

Theo Wargo/Getty Larry David speaks to a crowd at An Evening with Larry David - A Farewell to "Curb Your Enthusiasm" hosted by HBO and Tribeca Festival on April 05, 2024

Elsewhere during David's live appearance, which was in promotion of the HBO comedy series’ final season, the Curb Your Enthusiasm mastermind opened up about Bruce Springsteen’s recent stint on the show.

As David explained, the musician, who appeared on a recent episode, was “absolutely” improvising when he delivered the hilarious line on the show: “I didn’t make you out for a floor f---er, Larry.”

“He made that up,” David said.

Springsteen, 74, came up in conversation during the event as actress Susie Essman called the rock icon "fantastic" on the show. The pair also described working with Vince Vaughn, who made several appearances during the tail end of the series.

“Vince is an amazing improviser,” Essman said of the actor who played Freddy Funkhouser. David added that Vaughn was “great.”

As for David's relationship with his wife, he and Underwood met in 2017 when they were seated next to each other at Sacha Baron Cohen's birthday party. Speaking with GQ in February 2020, Underwood revealed that the couple doesn't always stick around for dinner parties, though.

"We'll be at a dinner party, and Larry will take his last bit of food and just stand up for us to go," she said. "I just shrug. He gets the laugh, and I get to ride his coattails."

The pair married in October 2020, and Underwood has since been supportive of David's latest career milestones, as she attended the season 12 premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm in January 2024.

The final episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

