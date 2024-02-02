Larry David Assaults Elmo On ‘Today’ Show, Then Apologizes For His Actions

“Someone had to do it.”

That was the explanation given by Larry David after throttling Elmo on live television, an apparent response to the treacly sentiments of the Sesame Street character. Elmo has been much in the news for asking via X how everyone was doing. This time, he got his answer directly.

More from Deadline

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star and Elmo were guests on the Today show Thursday when the confrontation broke out just before an Al Roker weather segment. David walked on and began vigorously choking Elmo.

Elmo was just wrapping up a segment about his viral mental health tweet when David showed him what’s up.

Hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin were stunned, but defended the furry red character. Guthrie told Larry he’d gone too far, and Roker said he wasn’t surprised by David’s actions.

David apologized before his segment on the upcoming Curb Your Enthusiasm season.

Guthrie asked David to speak from the heart. He responded, “From where? What organ are you talking about?” He then made amends.

Elmo accepted the apology. Watch the unforgettable golden moment above.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.