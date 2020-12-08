Larry Csonka toasts Washington win over Steelers in annual show of '72 Dolphins petty

Every NFL season — usually around this time — we hear from members of a football team from decades yore celebrating the achievement of another team with which they have zero affiliation or affinity.

This team, of course, is the 1972 Miami Dolphins. And we heard from on of its most prominent members during and after the Washington Football Team’s stunning Monday upset of the Pittsburgh Steelers, putting an end to the last undefeated record of the 2020 NFL season.

Hall of Fame running back Larry Csonka took to Twitter to toast the Washington win, marking one of the most tried and true customs in the NFL — the ‘72 Dolphins celebrating their place as the only undefeated team in NFL history.

This time Csonka toasted the franchise that his Dolphins defeated in Super Bowl VII to secure their 14-0 season.

‘Tonight, I’m a Washington fan’

He started the celebration a little early

So far, no word from Mercury Morris, who is not active on Twitter.

Story continues

Dolphins still stand alone

Many teams have challenged the Dolphins mantle as the only team in NFL history to run through the regular season and playoffs without a loss. The 2007 New England Patriots, of course, came the closest with a 16-0 regular season before suffering a historic loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII.

The 1934 and 1942 Chicago Bears suffered similar fates to New England before Miami’s run, posting perfect regular seasons before losing in the postseason.

Like clockwork, a member of the 1972 Dolphins is celebrating the demise of a perfect season. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Steelers were the last challenger standing in 2020 at 11-0 before Monday’s loss. With tough games against the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns remaining and the one-loss Kansas City Chiefs widely considered the superior team, few took Pittsburgh’s chances of joining the ‘72 Dolphins seriously.

Especially in a season where COVID-19 can and has presented unexpected challenges to the best of teams — the Steelers included. While Monday’s loss came as a shock, it seemed inevitable that we’d be hearing from the Dolphins sooner or later this season.

Washington insured that the celebration arrived sooner while bolstering its own playoff hopes in the process. And, like Csonka, it took to Twitter to celebrate.

More from Yahoo Sports: