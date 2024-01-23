Larry Birkhead Jokes Daughter Dannielynn 'Trolled' Him on His Birthday with 'Really Bad Pictures'

The 17-year-old is the daughter of Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith

Larry Birkhead/Instagram Larry Birkhead celebrates his birthday with daughter Dannielynn

Larry Birkhead had an extra special birthday this year as he celebrated another year around the sun with his teenage daughter.

On Monday, the actor, 51, shared a series of photos in celebration of his birthday on his Instagram, which included a few pictures with his 17-year-old daughter Dannielynn, the daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith.

The father-daughter duo smiled together as they ate a birthday meal in a restaurant, laughing as the teenager tried to take a "really bad photo" of her dad.

"I got trolled on my birthday by my daughter!! #1-3) A friend took us to dinner for my birthday and Dannielynn continued her journey to take really bad pictures of me," Birkhead wrote, showing some of Dannielynn's snaps. "4) My fourth birthday with my twin brother Louie (left). Check out those haircuts and the cool floors ! 5) Also, today would have been Anna Nicole’s son Daniel’s birthday as well. I miss celebrating the day with him as well."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Larry Birkhead Jokes About Daughter Dannielynn's Driving Skills on Trip to Disneyland: 'Needs a Little Help'

"I’m always thinking about him (especially on this day) and the great person he could and would have been. 💔 Trolls, Bowls (haircuts) and Angels, what a day!" he concluded the post.

Earlier this month, Birkhead shared a Reel on his joint Instagram with his daughter as the two visited Disneyland together. Dannielynn and her dad raced cars around the theme park's Autopia ride, posing for pictures around the park as they enjoyed their time together.

"Dannielynn trying to show me her 'driving skills' at @waltdisneyworld Autotopia. After a year of telling her to study for her driver’s test and then her just being too lazy and 'busy' while at the same time telling me that she 'doesn’t want to drive,' she decided to show me what she’s got at Disney World," the proud father began his lengthy caption.

Story continues

Admitting that she "needs a little help," Birkhead said that he told his daughter "when she can pass a quiz at home, then I would take her to get drivers lessons because it makes me too nervous."



"All jokes aside, we always have a great time at Disney. Dannielynn has turned into a daredevil since the shock on her face of going down her first time on Splash Mountain. 😂 ," he concluded the caption.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.