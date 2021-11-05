Larrimer & Larrimer LLC Celebrates 90+ Years of Helping Injured Workers in Ohio

Larrimer & Larrimer LLC has announced that the law firm has completed over 90 years of service. Over nearly the past century, the law firm has fought for the rights of many injured workers’ right for compensation.

Columbus, Ohio, USA , Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Larrimer & Larrimer LLC has been fighting for the rights of injured workers for almost a century. The leading Ohio-based law firm has helped countless workers successfully seek rightful compensation. As part of the law firm making it to the 92nd year mark, John Larrimer reiterated its commitment to helping people. The first step, according to Larrimer, is to find out if a person has a case, which is where the free consultation comes in. The free consultation gives the firm’s lawyers a chance to review the case and advise if the injured party can craft a successful lawsuit for their clients.

Larrimer & Larrimer LLC has argued cases across the district region of Ohio. That’s why many see Larrimer & Larrimer LLC as the best, most qualified firm when it comes to fighting for, and representing injured workers who have often been denied rightful compensation. The firm’s attorneys have between 25-35 years of experience each, which is why they know the system “backwards and forwards.” Furthermore, the firm has said that they “care immensely for clients and never give up until justice is provided.”

Readers can find out more about Larrimer & Larrimer LLC by visiting the firm’s official website at https://www.larrimer.com/

“There is no firm in Ohio better qualified to represent injured workers. Our firm has been representing injured workers for almost 100 years. I have taken thousands of hearings before the industrial commission and have argued in every district region in Ohio.” Said John Larrimer who heads Larrimer & Larrimer LLC.

He added, “We have one of the best teams in the state, and that allows us to take on and successfully litigate some of the most complex worker compensation cases on behalf of our clients.”

Story continues

About the Company:

Larrimer & Larrimer LLC has been helping clients seek rightful compensation and benefits for being harmed on the job or being injured since 1929. The firm files claims and appeals on behalf of its clients and offers potential clients the opportunity to discuss their cases via a free consultation. The firm’s Columbus office is right across the famous Industrial Commission of Ohio, where regular workers’ compensation-related hearings occur. Being so close offers many benefits, one of which is easy accessibility. It also means that finding the firm is a lot easier for those who need help.

Website: https://www.larrimer.com/

Location: Larrimer & Larrimer, LLC - Google Maps



CONTACT: Name: John Larrimer Organization: Larrimer & Larrimer, LLC Address: 165 North High Street Columbus, Ohio 43215 Phone: (614) 221-7548



