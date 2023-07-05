Laronde flying with nomination and tour

Darlene Wroe

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

TEMAGAMI -David Laronde of Temagami has been nominated for the Johanna Metcalf Performing Arts Award from the Ontario Arts Council.

The Teme-Augama Anishnabai singer-songwriter is also embarking on an Eastern Canada tour promoting his three albums including his latest, I Know I Can Fly.

He will be in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island in July and August, as well as at venues both locally and across Ontario this summer and into the fall.

The Metcalf award nomination is not the first recognition Laronde has received for his music.

His first album, Right City Wrong Town, was nominated for APCM Awards’ Best Blues Album in 2013. His second album was Under the Raven’s Wings, and he was nominated for Indigenous Songwriter of the Year for I Know I Can Fly from the Canadian Folk Music Awards in 2022. With that, he was invited to the east coast to perform in the Songs and Stories Showcase at the Canadian Folk Music Awards 2022.

In an email interview, Laronde said that he has discovered ancestral roots reaching back to Marine Captain Louis Denys De LaRonde of France who lived from 1675 to 1741 and was a direct ancestor of Laronde.

The captain had been sent to Prince Edward Island to establish Port Lajoie, the first settlement there, as a place for relocating Acadians from Louisbourg, Nova Scotia, when the English took over New France.

STORYTELLING

The songs Laronde creates and performs usually tell "a story or an 'experience' I want to share. That usually ends up with me coming back home as evidenced in (the song) Back To Here. With I Know I Can Fly, I wanted to share the feeling of freedom I have come to know. At the same time, sensing that there are people who feel trapped, I wanted to help out through my music. The album brings attention to single motherhood, teen suicide, unjust incarceration but really I believe we all have the power to find our freedom with our minds. We can all find positive energy in connecting with our natural surroundings."

He added that music transcends all, including dimensions.

Laronde began songwriting around the age of 23.

"I wrote songs about relationships and then wrote a few songs per year during my many years working in the mineral exploration industry as a private contractor. I always travelled with a guitar. My guitar was once found broken in the Vancouver airport, (has) been in a helicopter a few hundred miles from the North Pole in the high Arctic, and (has been) floating gently in the Atlantic Ocean at the base of a cliff."

He has lived in locations all across Canada over a period of about ten years, but he always returned back to Temagami, without thinking about the reason why. He feels he is attached to the land, which allows him to reach in and create his songs.

"Lately it has been more like a flow that started out as a slow trickle."

Laronde thanked the people who have supported his music to this stage.

"Music is created for people by people. Music is meant to be shared and used to make our existence interesting."

He added that "music is the sum of all people who play, produce and record, buy tickets to shows and the recordings. It takes people to run the venues that host music, operate collectives and theatres, do the award programs, promote or write about it in newspapers and magazines. The list goes on and on but really means we need music and music needs us. Globally music unites humanity."

Laronde will be at the Maja's Garden Gigs Concert Series in Mindemoya, Ontario, on July 12; at Art in the Park in Haileybury on July 19; at the Temagami Farmer's Market on July 22; at Avant Garde in Ottawa July 27; at Grimross Brewery in Fredericton, New Brunswick, on July 29; at Harmony House in Hunter River, Prince Edward Island, on August 8; at The Sound of the Waterfront Concert Series in Charlottetown, PEI, August 9 to 11; at the Block Party in North Bay August 26; Bluesfest in North Bay September 3; Jazz at the Junction in North Bay on October 3; and at the Avenue Road Performance Academy in Toronto October 12.

