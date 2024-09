Larne start title defence with draw at Coleraine

Coleraine skipper Lyndon Kane and Andy Ryan compete for the high ball [PACEMAKER]

Premiership champions Larne began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Coleraine at the Showgrounds.

It was a much-changed Larne side after reaching the Uefa Conference League group stage on Thursday and they fell behind on 39 minutes.

Sam Todd was adjudged to have handled and Matthew Shevlin stepped up to put the hosts in front.

Larne also converted a penalty to equalise after 69 minutes with Andy Ryan making it 1-1.

More to follow...