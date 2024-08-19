Larne sign midfielder McEneff from Derry City

Jordan McEneff [Inpho]

Irish Premiership champions Larne have signed Jordan McEneff from League of Ireland Premier Division side Derry City for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old arrived at the Brandywell in August 2022 after spending his youth career at Arsenal.

McEneff scored nine goals in 45 appearances for the Candystripes, the first of those in the FAI Cup final against Shelbourne.

"Jordan picked up an injury early in our season and that really restricted his appearances this year," said Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins.

"Age-wise he's got time on his side but we're at the tail-end of the League of Ireland season and this is a great opportunity for him to prepare for a full season, playing at a really good club."

"I want to thank Jordan for his time and effort here. He’s a great lad and player and I want to wish him every success in his career going forward."

'His ability has been clear to see'

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch commented: "Jordan will be a great addition for us in midfield.

"His ability at Derry City has been clear to see and we feel that he can bring that ability to what we're trying to do here.

"We have talked before about not adding players just for the sake of it, they need to fit our culture and enhance what we already have in our changing room and we feel Jordan fits the bill on both counts."

McEneff will be immediately added to Larne's European squad as they prepare for this week's Uefa Conference League play-off first leg game against Lincoln Red Imps.

"I’m delighted to be here – I spoke to the manager and chairman over the weekend and the amibitions of the club is really exciting, both in the league and Europe.

"Coming here to play football is a good opportunity for me and I’m excited to get started.

"I’m a player who tries to get from box-to-box and like to assist and scores myself where possible and hopefully I can do that here."