Larnach leads Twins against the Cardinals after 4-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (63-64, second in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (71-56, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (5-6, 4.07 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Twins: David Festa (2-2, 4.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -142, Cardinals +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the St. Louis Cardinals after Trevor Larnach had four hits on Wednesday in an 11-4 win over the Padres.

Minnesota has a 36-24 record in home games and a 71-56 record overall. The Twins have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .430.

St. Louis has a 63-64 record overall and a 29-34 record on the road. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .246, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Friday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has 18 home runs, 48 walks and 55 RBI while hitting .239 for the Twins. Austin Martin is 12-for-31 with three doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has 27 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 55 RBI for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 11-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .239 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Brooks Lee: 10-Day IL (biceps), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (back), Kody Funderburk: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Chris Paddack: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Mike Siani: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press