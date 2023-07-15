Largest python snake nest in Florida history discovered in Everglades

The largest python snake nest in Florida history was removed from a well-known wildlife area earlier this month, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

A 13 foot and 9-inch female Burmese python and its nest of 111 eggs was removed from the Everglades and Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area on July 7 by a contractor with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Python Action Team, according to FWC spokesperson Lisa Thompson.

Removing the snake and its eggs the environment helps to protect the native habitats and wildlife in the area, she said.

Are Burmese pythons native to Florida?

While the Sunshine State is known for its rich diversity of snakes and reptiles, the Burmese python is not one of the 44 native snake species found in the area, according to the FWC.

They are native to India, lower China, the Malay Peninsula and some islands of the East Indies.

Burmese pythons are considered an invasive species because of their impacts to native wildlife. They generally prey on native mammals, reptiles and birds.

Their non-native status means Burmese pythons are not protected in Florida, so they can be humanely killed on private property with a landowner’s permission. They can be captured and humanely killed without a permit or hunting license 32 Commission-managed lands in south Florida all year long, the FWC said.

What to do if you spot a Burmese python in Florida

If you spot a Burmese python in Florida, contact the FWC immediately by calling the Exotic Species Hotline at 888-Ive-Got1 (888-483-4681), using the free IveGot1 mobile app or online at IveGot1.org.

Burmese pythons have some pretty distinguishing features, here are some things to keep in mind if you think you have spotted one.

Length ranges between six and nine feet

Tan in color with dark blotches along the back and sides

Blotches resemble puzzle pieces or spots on a giraffe

Pyramid-shaped head with with a dark, arrowhead-shaped wedge extending toward the nose

Often found near water

