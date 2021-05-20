‘Largest Iceberg in the World’ — Bigger Than Rhode Island — Breaks Off Antarctic Ice Shelf

EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY/AFP via Getty

A gigantic piece of ice has broken off from Antarctica and become the largest iceberg in the world, the European Space Agency announced this week.

The oblong-shaped formation spans 1,668 square miles and measures about 108 miles long and 15.5 miles wide, according to the organization, which published satellite images to its website on Wednesday.

The measurements mean the iceberg, named A-76, is larger than the state of Rhode Island, which has a landmass of 1,034 square miles, Reuters reported. The second-largest iceberg in the world, dubbed A-23A, measures 1,305 square miles, the ESA said.

"Iceberg A-76 calves from the western side of the Ronne Ice Shelf in the Weddell Sea and is currently the largest iceberg in the world," the U.S. National Ice Center tweeted on May 14.

According to CNN, scientists don't believe the iceberg was formed as a result of climate change. Instead, they say it was part of its natural cycle since large sections of ice break off from ice shelves at regular intervals.

RELATED: There Is 'No Doubt' Humans Are Causing Climate Change, Scientists Say in New Report

Iceberg A-76 calves from the western side of the Ronne Ice Shelf in the Weddell Sea and is currently the largest iceberg in the world. pic.twitter.com/Z0JrF85yKV — U.S. National Ice Center (@usnatice) May 14, 2021

The breaking off of A-76 also won't contribute to sea-level rise, CNN reported, since it was already part of a floating ice shelf that displaces water. It's similar to how an ice cube doesn't increase the amount of liquid in a cup, the outlet explained.

The U.S. National Ice Center said Dr. Keith Makinson of the British Antarctic Survey was the first to spot the iceberg in the Weddell Sea. It was later confirmed by USNIC Ice Analyst Christopher Readinger using satellite imaging.

Story continues

RELATED: Scientist Rallies Fellow Moms to Save the Planet: The 'Most Important Thing' Is Our Kids' Future

Though A-76 is currently the largest iceberg in the world, it's not the largest on record. The B-15 iceberg, which broke off from Antarctica in 2000, clocked in at a massive 4,200 square miles before it eventually melted away, according to NBC News.

RELATED VIDEO: Penguins Dive Off Iceberg

This week's announcement isn't the only iceberg-related news to make headlines this year. In February, an iceberg larger than New York City broke off from Antarctica.

The iceberg was expected for at least a decade when scientists spotted large cracks in the ice shelf, the British Antarctic Survey said at the time.

Another iceberg, named A68a, threatened an island populated by penguins earlier this year but no longer poses a threat to the animals, Reuters reported. A68a has since lost much of its mass and has broken into pieces.