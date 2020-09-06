The largest flash drives currently available

If you need to back up valuable files or make sure you never lose priceless memories, a convenient solution is to use a flash drive. Unfortunately, if you plan to store hundreds of gigabytes or more, you probably can’t pick a flash drive up at any convenience store.

We’ve gone through and run comparison tests on some of the most extensive flash drives on the market, and our team has compiled the results.

The biggest

Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate GT (2TB)

Kingston eclipsed its own record-breaking USB drives with the release of the DataTraveler Ultimate GT in 2017, offering a staggering 2TB of space in a relatively compact package. It’s not as slimline as some of the other entries on this list, but considering it sports the kind of capacity that only a few years ago was the reserve of platter-spinning hard drives, that’s no surprise.

With full support for USB 3.1, the Ultimate GT is no slouch when it comes to transfer speeds. It can read up to 300MBps and write up to 200MBps. It supports Windows 7 and newer, MacOS, Linux, and Chrome OS.

The drive’s only real downside is its price. You could simply use multiple smaller drives and spend a fraction of this drive’s cost. However, for those who want the biggest and accept no substitutes, here it is. There’s a 1TB version as well for nearly half the price.

$1143 from Walmart

The rest

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe (1TB)

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe is one of the highest-capacity flash drives on the market. Outside its capacity, what makes this drive unique is its swiveling dual connector: USB-C at one end and USB-A at the other end. That makes it perfect for transferring files between PCs, mobile devices, and more.

Yet despite its cool dual connectivity, SanDisk’s drive only offers read and write speeds up to 150MBps, making it the slowest flash drive on our list. It does support the SanDisk Memory Zone app though, which automatically backs up your data to the drive.

$250 from Western Digital

Corsair Flash Voyager GTX (1TB)

