The largest flash drives currently available

If you need to back up valuable files or make sure you never lose priceless memories, a convenient solution is to use a flash drive. Unfortunately, if you plan to store hundreds of gigabytes or more, you probably can’t pick a flash drive up at any convenience store.
We’ve gone through and run comparison tests on some of the most extensive flash drives on the market, and our team has compiled the results.
The biggest
Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate GT (2TB)
Kingston eclipsed its own record-breaking USB drives with the release of the DataTraveler Ultimate GT in 2017, offering a staggering 2TB of space in a relatively compact package. It’s not as slimline as some of the other entries on this list, but considering it sports the kind of capacity that only a few years ago was the reserve of platter-spinning hard drives, that’s no surprise.
With full support for USB 3.1, the Ultimate GT is no slouch when it comes to transfer speeds. It can read up to 300MBps and write up to 200MBps. It supports Windows 7 and newer, MacOS, Linux, and Chrome OS.
The drive’s only real downside is its price. You could simply use multiple smaller drives and spend a fraction of this drive’s cost. However, for those who want the biggest and accept no substitutes, here it is. There’s a 1TB version as well for nearly half the price.
The rest
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe (1TB)
The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe is one of the highest-capacity flash drives on the market. Outside its capacity, what makes this drive unique is its swiveling dual connector: USB-C at one end and USB-A at the other end. That makes it perfect for transferring files between PCs, mobile devices, and more.
Yet despite its cool dual connectivity, SanDisk’s drive only offers read and write speeds up to 150MBps, making it the slowest flash drive on our list. It does support the SanDisk Memory Zone app though, which automatically backs up your data to the drive.
Corsair Flash Voyager GTX (1TB)
Serving as one of Corsair’s largest flash drives to date, the Flash Voyager GTX features a rugged zinc-alloy housing with aluminum accents for a “premium” presentation. It’s designed for USB-A ports supporting 5Gbps transfers, with most reviews pegging the drive’s performance at around 440MBps. That’s nearly the speed of a decent 2.5-inch SSD.
If the price is too steep, you can get this drive in 512GB, 256GB, and 128GB capacities with similar read and write speeds. Corsair’s other flash drives with a 1TB capacity include the Flash Survivor Stealth and the Flash Voyager GT.
Patriot Supersonic Rage Elite (1TB)
While Corsair aims for a premium look, Patriot’s Supersonic Rage Elite takes a more artistic approach utilizing a red and black theme along with ridges and rounded angles. The USB-A connector retracts into the drive’s rubber-coated housing, eliminating the need for a cap. Simply pull the end to retract the connector while revealing a second red housing.
The appearance of this flash drive might catch your attention, but it’s worth it to note that it doesn’t quite measure up to Corsair in terms of speed. The Patriot tops out at reading speeds of 400MBps and writing speeds of 300MBps. Of course, this is while using a USB 3.1 Gen 1 port. You can also find this model in 512GB, 256GB, and 128GB.
PNY Pro Elite (1TB)
The PNY Pro Elite is a 1TB flash drive that functions with a retractable USB-A adaptor. In this case, grip with silver aluminum housing and pull the blue-gray key loop to retract the connector. It supports USB 3.1 Gen 1 and older, though its read speeds are up to 400MBps and its write speeds up to 250MBps, making it one of the slower drives on this list.
As with the other models, you can get smaller capacities in the Pro Elite lineup: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It’s formatted to exFAT out of the box, so you may want to reformat the drive to increase its access time on Windows 10.