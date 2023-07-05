Largest-ever police crackdown on cannabis farms sees more than 1,000 arrests

More than 1,000 cannabis farms have been raided by police across Britain, with plants worth £130 million seized and some 1,000 suspects arrested.

The massive month-long operation targeted what law enforcement believe is a cash cow for organised crime gangs who are also involved in other offences such as money laundering, Class A drug smuggling, and violence.

Steve Jupp, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for Serious and Organised Crime, said: “We know that organised networks involved in cannabis production are also directly linked to an array of other serious criminality such as Class A drug importation, modern slavery and wider violence and exploitation.

“This operation not only successfully disrupted a significant amount of criminal activity, but the intelligence gathered will also help inform future law enforcement across the country.

“Cannabis-related crime is often thought to be ‘low level’; however, there are clear patterns around the exploitation and violence organised crime groups are using to protect their enterprises.

“We also frequently find that cannabis production is just one aspect of their criminal operations and that they are complicit in wider offending which blights our communities.”

Between 15 and 20 guns were also found during the raids (NPCC/PA)

During June, Operation Mille, the largest of its kind and one involving every police force in England, Wales and Scotland, saw 200,000 cannabis plants seized, along with 15 to 20 guns and more than 40 other offensive weapons.

Around 11,000 officers were involved in the crackdown, during which £650,000 in cash was also seized.

Large-scale industrial units are used for cannabis farms but also empty residential homes.

Police say the buildings can become dangerous as a result of fire risks, unlawful abstraction of electricity, fumes and water damage.