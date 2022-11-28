Largest active volcano in the world, Mauna Loa, erupts in Hawaii, authorities say

Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, has begun to erupt in Hawaii, the U.S. Geological Survey and other authorities said.

The eruption started late Sunday night at about 11:30 p.m. HST in Moku‘āweoweo, the summit caldera of Mauna Loa in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, according to a USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory alert. The Observatory said it was working closely with emergency management partners.

As of early Monday, USGS Volcanoes and the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said the lava remained confined to the summit caldera and the eruption was not threatening nearby communities sitting downhill of Mauna Loa.

"Latest reports indicate Mauna Loa eruption is still limited to the summit caldera," the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency tweeted at 7:45 a.m. EST (2:45 a.m. HST). "While the glow from the eruption is visible from parts of Kona, there is no indication that lava has broken out at this time."

Still, USGS encouraged residents at risk from Mauna Loa lava flows to review their eruption preparations, noting that past events show lava flows can "change rapidly."

"If the eruption remains in Moku‘āweoweo, lava flows will most likely be confined within the caldera walls. However, if the eruptive vents migrate outside its walls, lava flows may move rapidly downslope," the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote in its Sunday night alert.

This image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory shows Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has started to erupt, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby.
Portions of the Big Island were also under an ashfall advisory Monday morning. The National Weather Service in Honolulu said up to a quarter-inch of ash could accumulate in some areas.

"People with breathing difficulties should stay indoors, and cover nose/mouth with cloth or a mask," the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said.

Due to a recent spike in earthquakes at the summit of Mauna Loa, scientists have been on alert for a potential eruption. With the Sunday night eruption, the volcano alert level for Mauna Loa has increased from "advisory" to "warning," with its aviation alert upgraded from "yellow" to "red."

Mauna Loa, which last erupted in 1984, rises 13,679 feet above sea level. It's among the five volcanoes that make up Hawaii's Big Island.

Molten rock flows from Mauna Loa on March 28, 1984, near Hilo, Hawaii.
Mauna Loa sits immediately north of Kilauea volcano, which is also currently erupting – but with a "watch" volcano alert level and "orange" aviation alert, according to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed 700 homes and sent lava into the ocean.

Because Mauna Loa is taller than Kilauea, experts note that, if the lava breaks out of the summit caldera, it could rush down its hillsides faster due to steeper slopes – possibly in a matter of hours.

Contributing: The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, erupts in Hawaii

