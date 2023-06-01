A large wager was placed on the Nuggets sweeping the Heat. Here’s how much it is

The NBA Finals weren’t supposed to include the Miami Heat, if you listened to all the expert prediction and betting odds.

ESPN’s analytic department said the Heat had a 3 percent shot at defeating the Boston Celtics.

Yet, here we are.

Now most oddsmakers are listing the Denver Nuggets as overwhelming favorites to win the NBA championship. And one person isn’t even crediting the Heat with taking one game off the Nuggets and their star, Nikola Jokic.

According to Caesar’s Sportsbook, a bettor placed three wagers — totaling $70,000 — at different odds on the Nuggets to sweep the Heat.

The total profit off the wager would be $385,000.

Bet MGM lists the Nuggets at -400, which equates to 80 percent, to win the NBA title.