Thames Water latest LIVE: Swathes of west London with no or low pressure water - is your area affected?

Thousands of homes in west and south-west London have been left with no or low pressure water after a power supply issue at a Thames Water plant.

Schools have also been forced to shut with Thames Water saying the issue at its Ashford and Hampton water treatment works on Wednesday morning impacted more than 50 postcodes.

Residents in Putney, Wembley, Twickenham, Richmond, Southfields, Hampton, Uxbridge and White City were among those affected while Hounslow Council reported no or low water in the parts of the borough.

Several schools notified parents of their closure while others said they were “monitoring the situation” and would update parents throughout the day.

Some residents have reported that their water levels have now returned to normal.

Thames Water said the power supply has returned and “supplies should be starting to return across the area”.

The following postcodes are still affected: SW4, SW8, SW9, SW13, SW14, SW15, SW18, SW19, TW1, TW2, TW3, TW4, TW5, TW7, TW8, TW9, TW10, TW11, TW12, TW13, TW14, TW17, W1H, W1H, W1M, W1N, W2, W3, W4, W6, W7, W10, W12, W13, W14.

What happens when your water comes back on?

11:43 , Miriam Burrell

Full pressure water is starting to return for some residents.

Here is some advice from Thames Water for when your water supply comes back on:

If your water looks cloudy when you turn your tap back on, it’s likely to be tiny air bubbles trapped in the water

This is harmless, and if you pour a glass of water you should see the bubbles clear from the bottom of the glass upwards. The cloudiness should disappear if you run your cold kitchen tap for a couple of minutes

Sometimes the water pressure can take a while to build up again so allow time for this

At first your water might splutter out of your tap when it comes back on, but this should clear if you run your cold kitchen tap for a couple of minutes

Local hospitals supported with tankers

11:34 , Miriam Burrell

Thames Water said the west London plant is “now back in power” and water supply to is expected to return “across the day”.

“As a precaution, we’re bringing tankers into the area to support local hospitals and critical infrastructure,” it said in an update.

“Getting water supplies back on is our top priority and while our team work on this we’re identifying everyone in the affected area who has pre-registered with us as having special requirements, such as being medically reliant on water, so we can get in touch and make sure we give them the help and support they need.”

Water supply returning across west London

11:32 , Miriam Burrell

A power supply issue at Thames Water’s Ashford water treatment works - that left thousands with little or no water - has been fixed.

Water supplies should be starting to return across west London, Thames Water said in an update.

The firm said: “The issue also had a knock-on effect at Hampton Water Treatment Works, meaning a large number of customers have been affected.

“We’re really sorry for the worry and inconvenience this will have caused.

“We’re working hard to get things back to normal as soon as possible, but it’s likely to take some time for the supply system to refill and for water to fully return to the whole area.”