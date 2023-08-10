Large solar farm proposed for west Cumbria

The pale green shading shows the proposed site area

Initial plans have been submitted for a large solar farm in the west of Cumbria.

The project at Dean Moor, south east of Workington, would cover about a square mile (279.50 ha) between the villages of Gilgarran and Branthwaite.

Developer Firma Vogt Solar said it would have a capacity of up to 150MW of renewable energy and could power more than 50,000 homes a year.

Director Rufus Salter said the company was "dedicated to supporting the UK's mission to achieve net zero emissions by 2050".

Mr Salter said solar energy was a "clean and renewable resource [and] should play a key role in addressing the current energy challenges faced by the UK".

As well as a series of photovoltaic (solar) panels the company is also applying to build a 100MW battery facility on the site to store energy at times of low demand and release it to the national grid when need is higher.

The proposed site is adjacent to Branthwaite Edge

In planning documents, the company said the land was rural and mostly used for sheep grazing but was "not an unspoilt landscape as the site is affected by the presence of pylons, overhead lines and wind turbines".

Grazing would continue around the solar panels, but at a reduced level, which the company said would "allow a longer and more diverse grassland" to develop.

Firma Vogt Solar, which is a joint-venture by renewable energy development companies Firma Energy and ib vogt, said it would work with nearby communities and had offered £500,000 for local projects if it was granted approval.

Consultation on the scheme runs until 5 September.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.