U.K. Could Need Social-Distancing Measures for Most of Year

British citizens may need to keep away from each other for most of the year in order to contain the spiraling coronavirus outbreak, U.K. government advisers concluded.

The advisers suggested the government could alternate between periods of more and less strict measures of so-called “social distancing” -- in which individuals work from home and avoid gatherings.

The advice emerged in a slew of documents the government published detailing scientific evidence ministers have received on how to respond to the virus. Boris Johnson’s administration has adopted social distancing measures, including canceling large events and telling people to stay away from pubs and restaurants.

“These would need to be in place for at least most of a year,” the document said. “Under such as policy, at least half of the year would be spent under the stricter social distancing measures.”

Deaths from the outbreak more than doubled to 144 between Tuesday and Thursday, and the government has stepped in to close schools to most pupils as well as channel financial aid to businesses.

The panel of behavioral scientists convened by the government to advise on how to deal with the virus also “agreed that large scale rioting is unlikely and rarely seen in these circumstances,” another of the documents said. “Acts of altruism will likely predominate and the government could promote and guide these.”

The documents also said the Covid-19 outbreak would be expected to peak in June.

